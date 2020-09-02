South Mountain YMCA is Hiring for the Before and After School Program

From the South Mountain YMCA

Looking for a terrific job with benefits? Kids need the best role models and mentors during this very different kind of school year. Join the team at the Y!

Apply Today at http://www.metroymcas.org/jobs.

Questions? Contact Leah Greene at the South Mountain YMCA at [email protected].

The South Mountain YMCA is actively seeking multiple before and after care positions for our Before and After School Program. The YMCAs enrichment programs serve local students from kindergarten through middle school. Our After School enrichment is an activity-based program designed to enhance the social, physical, emotional and intellectual growth of all children within a safe, fun and supportive environment.

Employee Benefits: Free YMCA membership, program discounts, paid sick leave, professional training and development opportunities, competitive pay, 403b retirement savings account, and Employee Assistance Program access. Full time employees receive above benefits plus: generous PTO, health and dental insurance, disability and life insurance, YMCA Retirement Fund participation with employer contributions. YMCA follows strict procedures in coordination with CDC, State and local health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges is working in partnership with Jersey Staffing.