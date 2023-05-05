4th Annual Under Cover Music Fest Coming to South Orange Downtown on June 3

From South Orange Downtown:

The 4th Annual Under Cover Music Fest will draw more than a thousand residents and visitors to the Sloan Street Lot for a fun-filled day of great music, dancing, local food, beer and kids activities. On Saturday, June 3, from 2pm to 10pm, South Orange Downtown is your destination for the ultimate music fest experience – NINE COVER BANDS. NO COVER CHARGE!

This year’s exciting line-up will feature the talent of world-class local musicians covering a diverse selection of the greatest hits from the Foo Fighters & The Pretenders (Mark Murphy’s Music Student Bands), Pearl Jam (Charlie Pollock & Friends), Rihanna (Mike Griot Presents: Vivian Sessoms), Chaka Khan (Autumn Jones), REM (South Orange Crush), Harry Styles (Misha Hankey & Mark Murphy’s Music Faculty Band), Tom Petty (Matt & The Moondogs) and Stevie Wonder (Curtis Winchester & Friends). Between sets DJ Thomas Schmid will be spinning the latest tunes to keep you dancing.

There will be no shortage of great food and drinks at the fest. Osteria Del Corso will host a bustling beer garden (cash bar), which will serve beer from NJ’s best breweries and quick bites. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from local eateries including Miti Miti, Pandang, Chipoba, Grub & Go, Martin’s Pretzels, Three Daughters Baking Co., Juice Hub and the Fox and Falcon by David Burke.

This family friendly event will have kids activities in the Y-Zone from 2-6PM courtesy of the South Mountain YMCA. Kids will be able to enjoy over-sized games, crafts, sensory activities, corn hole and so much more.

Festival guests are allowed to bring their own food, blankets and low-profile folding chairs (no higher than 9” off the ground) or they can purchase a VIP tent online at www.southorangedowntown.org. The VIP tent includes access to a semi private bathroom, seating, water, snacks and giveaways. The rain date for UCMF is Sunday, June 4 from 12-8PM.

Under Cover Music Fest is presented by South Orange Downtown, South Orange Village and SOPAC. This event would not be possible without the generous support of main stage sponsor Mark Murphy’s Music, kid-zone sponsor South Mountain YMCA, supporting sponsors Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams, Miti Miti, and PSEG.

For more information and to view the latest lineup, please visit southorangedowntown.org and follow South Orange Downtown on Facebook and Instagram @southorangedowntown.

