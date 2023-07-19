Arts & CultureMaplewood

‘Buy a Brick’ & Become Part of Maplewood Library’s New Park-Facing Terrace

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Library Foundation:

The Maplewood Library Foundation is happy to announce their Buy a Brick Campaign. Now through October 15, you can reserve a brick to celebrate your support of our new library.

Engrave your name, the name of a loved one, or a special message on the brick. Each brick can have up to three lines of up to 14 characters (including spaces). It could be your family name, a cherished quote, or a tribute to someone dear to your heart. Lining the new reading terrace facing Memorial Park, this personalized touch will ensure that your legacy endures.

Memorial Park Side with outdoor seating

Find the form here. You can submit your donation either by Credit Card/Paypal/Venmo at the end of the form or by issuing a check for $150 dollars to the Maplewood Memorial Library

Foundation and sending it to:

Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation
51 Baker Street
Maplewood, NJ 07040

Related:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Fmr. Maplewood Admin Giaimis Amends Complaint — Again...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed 2023 Election Filing...

UPDATE: Maplewood ‘Whistleblower’ Claims Group Texts Discussing His...

LETTER: ‘Segregated’ Journalism Project Gives Me Hope

Ethical Culture Society of Essex Advocates Prudent Guidelines...

Register Now for 5th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE