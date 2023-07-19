‘Buy a Brick’ & Become Part of Maplewood Library’s New Park-Facing Terrace

From the Maplewood Library Foundation:
The Maplewood Library Foundation is happy to announce their Buy a Brick Campaign. Now through October 15, you can reserve a brick to celebrate your support of our new library.
Engrave your name, the name of a loved one, or a special message on the brick. Each brick can have up to three lines of up to 14 characters (including spaces). It could be your family name, a cherished quote, or a tribute to someone dear to your heart. Lining the new reading terrace facing Memorial Park, this personalized touch will ensure that your legacy endures.
Find the form here. You can submit your donation either by Credit Card/Paypal/Venmo at the end of the form or by issuing a check for $150 dollars to the Maplewood Memorial Library
Foundation and sending it to:
Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation
51 Baker Street
Maplewood, NJ 07040
