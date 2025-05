Columbia High School film and TV students attended the first NJ Film Expo at the Meadowlands in Rutherford New Jersey. on May 1, 2025.

Students had an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover resources for local talent and businesses, seek internship possibilities, and become part of New Jersey’s cinematic renaissance.

Visit the website for more information about the event and who was there.

https://screenalliancenj.com/ nj-film-expo/