CHS Theater Group Presents Lillian Hellman’s The Children’s Hour Nov. 13-15, 20-22

This fall, Columbia High School Parnassian Society is presenting a production of The Children’s Hour by Lillian Hellman. The show runs November 13-15 and 20-22. Written in the 1930s, the play tells the story of two women who run a school for girls and centers around the consequences of a lie told by a disgruntled student. After the student starts a rumor about the two women, it soon turns to scandal. As the young girl comes to understand the power she wields, she sticks by her story, which precipitates tragedy for both women.

Tickets are $15 and are available at www.chsparnassian.com