Laugh Out Loud at ‘Laughs in the Loft’ Stand-Up Monthly Comedy Series at SOPAC

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

We could all use a good laugh. Throughout SOPAC’s 2021-2022 season, there are several opportunities for audiences of all ages to experience side-splitting comedy shows. Laughs in the Loft, a hilarious stand-up series featuring a changing roster of jokesters, is held monthly.

On February 12, join wholesome comedian Ryan Hamilton for a rib-tickling evening. On February 25, Colin Quinn, known for his political commentary, is sure to present an uproarious show. In addition, SOPAC will host two comedic variety performances as part of its Kids ‘N Family Series: BubbleMania! on January 15 and The Heart & Soul of Magic on February 12. For more information about the acts and to purchase tickets, visit SOPACnow.org/comedy.

Adult Comedy Lineup:

Laughs in the Loft

Hosted by Joe Larson

First Wednesday of every month at 7:30PM; $20

Laughs in the Loft is a new SOPAC series featuring stand-up comics from our own backyard, Brooklyn and beyond. Hosted by Joe Larson, each Laughs in the Loft event features several comedians in a NYC-style showcase. The talent will be announced approximately two weeks prior to each show. You never know who might drop in! The next performance is Wednesday, October 6.

Ryan Hamilton

Saturday, February 12 at 8PM; $28-$35

The wholesome, Idaho-bred comic’s Netflix special, Happy Face, was called “the special you can’t watch enough times.” Ryan Hamilton was named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics To Watch and can be seen in numerous television appearances.

Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope Tour

Friday, February 25 at 8PM; $33-$48

On Sale Soon: Members, September 27; Public, October 1

Comedian, actor and author Colin Quinn has become one of the most beloved voices in comedy. He often focuses on the roller coaster ride that American politics and culture has historically been. On the heels of his HBO Max special and new book, Quinn cracks up audiences on his latest tour.

Kids ‘N Family Comedy Lineup:

BubbleMania!

Saturday, January 15 at 1PM; $23

Comic bubble artist Casey Carl brings us his amazing one-man show combining spontaneous comedy, Jazzy music and, of course, brilliant bubbling!

The Heart & Soul of Magic

Saturday, February 12 at 1PM; $18-$25

Breathtaking, mind-blowing and astonishing are just a few words that describe this show featuring two world-class magicians: Ran’D Shine and Jamahl Keyes. This unique production weaves a tapestry of psychological illusions, comedy and music to create an immersive amazing experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.