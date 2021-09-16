Lydia Johnson Dance School Has Openings Available for 1st – 5th Graders

From the Lydia Johnson Dance School:

Lydia Johnson Dance School announces the beginning of their Fall 2021 semester. Classes will be held in person, inside with masks and all windows open! LJD School is a not-for-profit organization and partners with Maplewood Arts and Culture presenting classes at The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood Village.

Many classes are full with waiting lists, but there are some spots available in Ballet and Contemporary/Modern for 1st-5th graders as well as a few spots in the new Adult/Teen Modern class. Beginners welcome.

LJD classes are noncompetitive and focus on age appropriate technique as well as the creativity in each young dancer. Working with acclaimed choreographer Lydia Johnson, students learn the components of choreography and create and perform their own dances. LJD School is an alternative to commercial dance education with instructors who dance professionally and a fine arts approach.

To discuss the right class for your dancer you can email Lydia directly and set up a time to talk at; Lydia@lydiajohnsondance.org.

The Company website: www.lydiajohnsondance.org

The School website: www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com