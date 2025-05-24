Out in MAPSO 2025; Pride Events to Celebrate in June

OUT IN MAPSO is back! The month-long celebration returns in June to commemorate LGBTQIA+ identity, visibility and community in Maplewood and South Orange.

The 2025 calendar has a full slate of events ranging from the annual Equality March and Youth Pride Picnic to Lavender Graduation, Big Queer Youth Prom, the NJ Pride Festival, pickleball, theater performances and other family-friendly opportunities throughout the month.

The festivities officially kick off on Sunday, June 1, with the MAPSO Equality March and Pride flag raising ceremony at Maplewood Town Hall followed by the annual Youth Pride Picnic.

“The opening day march signals the start of our local pride month festivities and is rooted in resistance and resilience of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement,” said Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Manager Andrea Teutli.

Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams said, “Maplewood proudly reaffirms our commitment to equality, inclusion, and the celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community — whose strength and spirit help define who we are. Join us at this year’s events as we stand together in love, pride and solidarity.”

Throughout the month, events will be hosted by a coalition of partners, including North Jersey Pride, South Orange-Maplewood School District, CHS Spectrum Club, NJ Safe Schools Coalition, Downtown South Orange and South Orange Village, among others.

Out In MAPSO 2025 continues the tradition of celebrating the unity, inclusion and resilience in Maplewood and South Orange, inviting all residents to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community with love and pride.

Maplewood Township Committee Member Dean Dafis, the Township’s first LGBTQ+ elected member said, “It’s especially critical this year to come together and stand together in celebration and in protest, with pride and renewed, un-compromised commitment toward LGBTQIA+ inclusion, equality, safety – here at home and everywhere.”

Former Maplewood-South Orange School Board Member Shannon Cuttle, who was the first transgender elected official to serve as a New Jersey delegate to the Democratic convention, praised the Lavender Graduation. “All students deserve welcoming inclusive safe schools, where they feel seen, heard and welcomed,” they said. “Lavender Graduation is a time to celebrate joy, resilience and milestones. We look forward to celebrating and honoring each of our graduates and their achievements. I want all LGBTQIA+ youth to know that – You matter. You are loved. You belong. You are not alone.” –

The 2025 Out in MAPSO lineup includes:

For more information on events, which will be continually updated and available at Out in MAPSO’s web page.