Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

PHOTOS: CHS Jazz Ensemble & Jazz Combo Wow the Crowd at SOPAC

by
written by Amy Merlino Coey
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Columbia High School Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Peter F. Bauer performed its annual concert on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

The audience was treated to a rousing selection of jazz standards including “Land of Make Believe,” “Round Midnight,” and “My Funny Valentine.” A highlight of the evening was a set by the “The Children of Sanchez,” a completely student-led Jazz Combo helmed by Jackson Pellegrino, who also created all of the arrangements.

For the past three years, the Jazz Ensemble has been the fortunate beneficiary of the Arts in Education program at SOPAC. With the support of SOPAC’s Director of Arts Education Linda Beard, students were mentored by seven local jazz professionals over the last three months, with the partnership culminating in Thursday’s thrilling concert.

Watch video from the concert on the Columbia High School Music Parents Association Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CHSMusicParentsAssociation/reels/.

Photos by Julia Maloof Verderosa:

Evoto

Evoto

Evoto

 

Related Articles

2025 Maplewood Chili Cookoff Raised $26K+ for Hunger Relief

Maplewood Police Blotter: Brown Street Home Burglarized; Suspects...

SHU Again Receives ‘High Research Activity’ Designation by...

SOMA Schools Get 6% Increase in State Aid,...

Bing, BOE Discuss Needs of Special Ed Students...

Bing: ‘In Class Resource Support K-5 Will Remain...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE