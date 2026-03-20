Remembering Dr. Bean-Folkes at CHS Library Book Nook Dedication

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

On March 12, 2026, educators at Columbia High School gathered to honor the life and legacy of Dr. JaneAnn Bean-Folkes, the late Supervisor of English Language Arts for the South Orange & Maplewood School District, remembering a scholar of literacy whose influence extended far beyond the curriculum and classrooms.

Dr. Bean-Folkes was honored at the dedication of the Dr. JaneAnn Bean-Folkes Book Nook at Columbia High School — a memorial space in the library/media center created to honor the life, work, and lasting influence of a beloved educator who devoted her career to students, language, and the power of literature. The Book Nook will stand as a place where students can pause, read, reflect, and discover new stories — a fitting tribute to someone who believed deeply in the transformative power of reading.

Though Dr. Bean-Folkes was widely respected for her expertise in literacy instruction, colleagues who spoke at the memorial reflected most often on her character and presence.

“You meet people who you feel like it is a privilege to meet them,” Superintendent Jason Bing reflected. “That is what Jane was for me. Even though I knew her for a season, it felt like a lifetime.”

Teachers recalled the familiar rhythm of seeing her move through the halls of Columbia High School. Often arriving before sunrise, she was known for being one of the first cars in the parking lot each morning.

“I would hear the Academy Street door open around 6:45,” educator T.J. Whitaker remembered. “Then she would open my classroom door just to say good morning. Sometimes it was encouragement. Sometimes it was, ‘I got an email last night and we need to talk.’ But seeing her green Subaru outside always gave me comfort.”

Dr. Bean-Folkes was known for her mentorship, pushing colleagues toward professional growth and recognizing their potential even when they hesitated.

“She encouraged me to go back to school,” Karen Lee Stratford shared. “That Friday she told me, ‘You are going back.’ By the weekend, she had written my recommendation letter. Because of her, I am now working on my doctorate in educational leadership.”

Others described how she affirmed educators in quieter, deeply personal ways.

“When I got to Columbia, I knew I had a voice,” teacher Suzanne Falk recalled. “But Jane heard my voice. She made me feel like I had purpose, like I could be a superstar. I had been an educator for a long time, and it was the first time I felt truly heard.”

Her generosity extended beyond professional mentorship. During the pandemic, staff member Ms. Obasi often picked up free books placed outside Dr. Bean-Folkes’s office without realizing who had left them there.

“I would take them home for my children and encourage them to read,” she recounted. “Later, I learned she was the one donating the books. My children became strong readers because of that.”

Dr. Bean-Folkes also advocated fiercely for students. Whitaker described a meeting with a student who wanted to drop an honors course. Dr. Bean-Folkes joined the conversation and persuaded the student and his family that he was capable of meeting the challenge.

“She convinced him that he could be both an athlete and a scholar,” Whitaker said. “He stayed in the class.”

Her philosophy of mentorship was reflected in her writing as well. Acting ELA supervisor Suzanne Ackley read from Dr. Bean-Folkes’s final published scholarly article, “Sankofa: How Mentorship Fuels Literacy Leaders,” in which she emphasized the importance of learning from those who came before to build a stronger future for students and educators alike.

Principal Frank Sanchez said that spirit will continue to shape Columbia High School. In partnership with Scholastic and the district’s curriculum department, the school has established a permanent collection of diverse books in her honor, continuing her long practice of sharing literature freely with students.

“If you walked past her office, there were always books there,” Sanchez noted. “We wanted to make sure that legacy continues.”

For those who knew her, the gathering served as both remembrance and promise. As stories were shared among colleagues and friends, many echoed a belief that her example would continue guiding their work.

“As long as we keep telling the stories,” Whitaker said, “she will always be here.”