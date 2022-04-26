Small Wonder Marketplace To Take Place In Maplewood Village On May 1

From Maplewood Village Alliance

On Sunday, May 1, the Village of Maplewood will transform into an outdoor marketplace full of local merchants, local makers, snacks, music, and dance for the Spring Small Wonder Marketplace.

Over 80 vendors will line the streets and fill the Woodland. Our local Village merchants will be joined by artists and makers who create unique items. The Small Wonder Marketplace is the perfect place to find gifts for others or for yourself. When all that shopping makes you hungry, visit a snack vendor or pop into a Village eatery for a meal. Adding to the vibe of the day is live music on the corner of Baker St. and DJs spinning all day on the corner of Highland Place. Plus, at 1 pm, Motion Arts Dance Studio will fill the streets with dance and motion!

“We are thrilled to be able to host this fun day for residents and visitors where everyone can enjoy the unique vibe of Maplewood Village,” says Maplewood Village Alliance manager Cat Delett. “It will be a wonderful, family-friendly day. Maplewood Village truly is a Small Wonder.”

“Maplewood is a vibrant hub for the arts,” says Marina Carreira, Manager of the Maplewood Arts and Culture Division, “and Small Wonder offers residents and visitors the ability to take home a piece of the town’s creativity in gift and spirit.”

Live Music on the corner of Baker St:

Sponsored by In Tune Neighborhood Music School

11am: Marley Striem

Noon: The Originals (In Tune Student Band)

1pm: Erika Hallenbeck Trio

2pm: Big Romance

3pm: Los Traficantes Del Amour

DJ and Live Music at the corner of Highland Place

Sponsored by Coda Kitchen + Bar, Keller Williams Midtown Direct, and TheCannabossLady

Thomas Schmid

Gemma Gimmer

Eric Shorter

Michael Wynn

DJ JK

Rob Lomblad

Mason Hedgecoth

For more information, go to https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/calendar/spring-small-wonder-marketplace

or contact Cat Delett at maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com

The event is a collaboration between Maplewood Village Alliance, the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture, and Marketspace Vendor Events.