Summit Street Sounds Kicks Off on Thursday, June 1

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is excited to be hosting Summit Street Sounds for 2023 with a great line-up of new and past favorites! Downtown Summit will be alive with music from 5-8pm every Thursday and Friday night in June & July. We are proud to announce that over 45 musicians will be playing on the streets.

Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. Be sure to visit the Promenade on Springfield Avenue, filled with tables and chairs for outdoor dining and enjoying the music. Exciting new locations on Union Place next to Due 360 and in front of Starbucks. See you in Summit!

Performers and locations for the first week*

June 1

Promenade (next to the fountain, 426 Springfield Ave.) The 2050

Lyric Park (corner of Bank St & Beechwood Rd.) the sma project

Starbucks (corner of Union Pl. & Beechwood Rd.) Jeiris Cook

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Pl.) Adam Shaber

Union Place (in front of Jamie’s Shoe Repair, 79 Union Pl.) Broke & Busted

June 2

Promenade (next to the fountain, 426 Springfield Ave.) Maura Glynn Band

Lyric Park (corner of Bank St & Beechwood Rd.) The Baby Please

Starbucks (corner of Union Pl. & Beechwood Rd.) Jessica Woodlee

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Pl.) St. Gark & The Loamers

Union Place (in front of Jamie’s Shoe Repair, 79 Union Pl.) Alvin Madison

*Performers and locations subject to change. Check our website for a full list of performers and locations: summitdowntown.org.

On Thursday, June 8th, Family Fun Night will return! Enjoy a carnival atmosphere on Beechwood Road with live children’s entertainment, petting zoo, The Bubble Bus, live music, kids activities, games, crafts and more. Thanks to Brownie Points Bakery, Lois Schneider Realtor and Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child for sponsoring this event. For a full list of activities and entertainment for Family Fun Night, please visit summitdowntown.org.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.





