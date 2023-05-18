Arts & CultureCommunityEventsFreeSponsored

Summit Street Sounds Kicks Off on Thursday, June 1

by Summit Downtown, Inc.
written by Summit Downtown, Inc.
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is excited to be hosting Summit Street Sounds for 2023 with a great line-up of new and past favorites! Downtown Summit will be alive with music from 5-8pm every Thursday and Friday night in June & July. We are proud to announce that over 45 musicians will be playing on the streets.

Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. Be sure to visit the Promenade on Springfield Avenue, filled with tables and chairs for outdoor dining and enjoying the music. Exciting new locations on Union Place next to Due 360 and in front of Starbucks. See you in Summit!  

Performers and locations for the first week* 

June 1

 Promenade (next to the fountain, 426 Springfield Ave.) The 2050
 Lyric Park (corner of Bank St & Beechwood Rd.)  the sma project
 Starbucks (corner of Union Pl. & Beechwood Rd.) Jeiris Cook
 Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Pl.) Adam Shaber
 Union Place (in front of Jamie’s Shoe Repair, 79 Union Pl.) Broke & Busted

June 2

 Promenade (next to the fountain, 426 Springfield Ave.) Maura Glynn Band
 Lyric Park (corner of Bank St & Beechwood Rd.)  The Baby Please
 Starbucks (corner of Union Pl. & Beechwood Rd.) Jessica Woodlee
 Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Pl.) St. Gark & The Loamers
 Union Place (in front of Jamie’s Shoe Repair, 79 Union Pl.) Alvin Madison

*Performers and locations subject to change.  Check our website for a full list of performers and locations: summitdowntown.org.

On Thursday, June 8th, Family Fun Night will return! Enjoy a carnival atmosphere on Beechwood Road with live children’s entertainment, petting zoo, The Bubble Bus, live music, kids activities, games, crafts and more.  Thanks to Brownie Points Bakery, Lois Schneider Realtor and Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child for sponsoring this event.  For a full list of activities and entertainment for Family Fun Night, please visit summitdowntown.org.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.



0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Who Knew? The Surprising Things Real Agents Do,...

Springfield Avenue Partnership to Host Mayfest Celebration on...

26th Annual DeHart Piano Recital Delights Listeners

American Theater Group Presents Searing Drama ‘Right to be...

South Mountain YMCA Helps to Raise Awareness of...

Luna Stella and Elevated by CannaBossLady Dispensary to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE