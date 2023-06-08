Summit’s Family Fun Night is Rescheduled for Thursday, June 15

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Due to the smoky air conditions and recommendations from the State of NJ and the Health Department, the annual Family Fun Night (FFN) event hosted by Summit Downtown (SDI) is being rescheduled for a week later, Thursday, June 15th from 4-8pm.

SDI was so excited to bring this hugely popular event back with its carnival-themed kid zone set to transform Beechwood Road and Bank Street. SDI is working to replace a few participants who can’t be here next week, but the overwhelming majority of all the favorite vendors, entertainers and activities will be back! All activities are free and include promotions and interactions from many of downtown Summit’s family friendly businesses.

The event could not be presented without their generous sponsors, including Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, Brownie Points Bakery, Lois Schneider Real Estate, and Jag One Physical Therapy. “We’re excited that we’re able to reschedule Family Fun Night, a great way for families to come together and enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment in downtown Summit,” said Nancy Adams, Executive Director of SDI. “And to grab dinner afterwards at one of our many delicious restaurant destinations.”

For more information about Family Fun Night, visit the event website at https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/family-fun-night/

###

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.



