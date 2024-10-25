[words] Bookstore To Host An Evening With Kelly Bishop On November 18 At The Woodland

From [words] Bookstore:

Get ready, Gilmore fans! Kelly Bishop (yes, *THE* Emily Gilmore) is coming to Maplewood on Monday, November 18! Join her for a lively conversation with Liz Zimiles about her upcoming memoir, THE THIRD GILMORE GIRL. The event, hosted by [words] Bookstore, is titled “An Evening with Kelly Bishop” and will take place at the Woodland in Maplewood at 7:30 PM.

Kelly Bishop is a dancer and actress best known for her roles as matriarch Emily Gilmore in the beloved Emmy award-winning show Gilmore Girls and as Marjorie Houseman in the hit film Dirty Dancing.

Born in Colorado Springs in 1944, Bishop first moved to New York at age eighteen to pursue a career in ballet. Years later, her breakthrough performance originating the role of Sheila Bryant in the iconic musical A Chorus Line earned her a Tony Award as well as a Drama Desk Award. Pivoting from dancing to acting, Bishop’s onscreen credits also include Six Degrees of Separation, Law and Order: SVU, The Good Wife, and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In her captivating new memoir, Bishop reflects on her long storied career and looks toward the future. From her early transition from dance to drama, to marrying a compulsive gambler, to marching for women’s rights, and the losses and achievements along the way, Bishop shares some of her greatest stories and the life lessons she has learned on her journey.

This is an offsite event at The Woodland in Maplewood and is a conversation program “only” without a meet and greet. Tickets are required. Get tickets and all the details at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kelly-bishop-the-third-gilmore-girl-book-event-tickets-1058276005019at