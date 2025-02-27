Bing: ‘In Class Resource Support K-5 Will Remain the Same in 2025-26’

In a letter to families on Feb. 27, South Orange-Maplewood Supt. Jason Bing indicated that a proposal to shift from a full co-teaching model for all subjects for elementary school inclusion classrooms, to a co-teaching model for English Language Arts and Math only (and not science and social studies) was on hold.

“We will be prioritizing current programming models such as ICRS [In-Class Resource Support] K-5. As discussed, ICRS K-5 will not change this school year and we are working towards sustaining the model for the 2025-26 school year, as well,” wrote Bing. “This will give us time to better understand the challenges that lie ahead of us without disruption of the current ICRS K-5 model.”

In response to a request for clarification from Village Green, Bing wrote, “In Class Resource Support K-5 will remain the same in 2025-26.”

The announcement follows on two webinars and one town hall in which parents of special needs students pushed back on the proposal.

Read the full letter from Bing here:

Dear SOMSD elementary families,

Since the Spring of 2023, we have been evaluating our Special Services department to ensure we are following through with the federal and third-party audit mandates to ensure compliance. As you know, for the first time in 2.5 years, the district has a full Special Services Department, which provides stability and the opportunity to develop standard operating procedures. The team has been working on restructuring the department based on community input around deficits in areas such as communication, IEP language, and delivery of services. I truly want to thank you for participating in our town halls, community conversations, and surveys. We will continue to hold town halls and community conversations throughout the year. Additionally, we look forward to expanding our community working groups beyond the Budget Advisory Committee. We want to make sure we are hearing from all stakeholders.

We will continue to examine all options in order to maintain and grow our standard of excellence in special education. We will be prioritizing current programming models such as ICRS K-5. As discussed, ICRS K-5 will not change this school year and we are working towards sustaining the model for the 2025-26 school year, as well. This will give us time to better understand the challenges that lie ahead of us without disruption of the current ICRS K-5 model.

Please look for Special Services Advisory Committee applications on our website in the near future.

In partnership,

Mr. Jason Bing

Superintendent