Friends, Community ‘Astonished’ as Judge Accepts 15-Year Plea Deal in Moussa Fofana Murder

A judge accepted a 15-year-plea deal for Yohan Hernandez in 2021 murder of Columbia High School student Moussa Fofana, in a hearing at the Essex County Courthouse in Newark on Thursday morning.

Hernandez appeared in court before Judge Ronald Wigler, according to reports. Before the plea deal was accepted, Moussa’s mother Hawa and father Yasshe begged Wigler not to accept the plea, and asked for a sentence of 30 years.

Referring to Hernandez, Hawa Fofana said, “He and his group of friends…decided to come over there and take the law into their own hands. That’s murder,” according to an ABC7 News report.

“A family should never ever equate a number to the value of their loved one,” Wigler said.

“The judge’s comments were very disappointing,” said Fred Profeta, an attorney and former Mayor of Maplewood who has been actively advocating for a strong sentence in the case. “He made no attempt to justify the brevity of the sentence. It’s just another horrible example of how the best justice system in the world can fail people miserably and leave them in agony.”

Moussa Fofana was 18 years old when he was shot and killed at Underhill Sports Complex on June 6, 2021.

The teen’s family and friends have spoken out against the plea deal, asserting that Moussa’s parents were not informed ahead of time nor given the opportunity to provide any input.

The community held a rally last week and started a petition to protest the alleged plea deal.

Profeta, who helped raise a $50,000 reward in the case, wrote in a letter to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stevens on Wednesday that he was “astonished” by the reported plea deal. (See Profeta’s full letter to Stevens below).

Profeta said he consulted with Asst. Chief Prosecutor Tom Fennelly before and after the arrest and was assured the prosecution would “seek a just sentence.”

He wrote in the letter to Stevens: “Because of this, I was astonished to learn that your office has agreed to recommend a 15 year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea by Hernandez. I was especially astonished because of the statement which Hernandez gave to law enforcement, admitting to the intentional murder of Moussa, amounting, in effect, to a confession.”

Profeta continued: “…your office raised the fact that Hernandez would be attempting to raise a self-defense argument on the alleged grounds that Moussa “took a swing” at Hernandez, causing the latter to fire the lethal bullet. You know the facts of this case, and the law, as well as anyone. We both know that responding to a fist with a bullet does not constitute self-defense, as a matter of law.”

Alluding to the 2014 murder of local teen Brendon Tevlin, in which Judge Wigler gave the killer received multiple life sentences without parole, Profeta urged Stevens to reconsider the 15-year-plea in the murder, “…which has brought such anguish to the towns of Maplewood and South Orange. And, of course, this anguish cannot compare to that experienced by Moussa’s mother, Hawa Fofana, and his entire family. Hawa’s grief is only magnified by this prosecutorial failure, made worse by the fact that she was never consulted by your office before you arrived at a deal with Hernandez, even though she has been represented by [an] attorney throughout.”

