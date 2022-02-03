POLICE: Car Stolen at Maplewood CVS; 1-Year-Old Child Recovered Unharmed

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul:

At approximately 2pm on this date 2/3/22, Patrols were dispatched to 453 Valley St, the CVS store on a report of a stolen vehicle with an infant child inside. The child’s mother was in the store at the time. A description of the stolen vehicle was given out to surrounding agencies. South Orange Police officers observed the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. Maplewood Police officers responded to the area of the pursuit and assisted. The stolen vehicle was abandoned while in motion and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Patrol officers from both towns then initiated a foot pursuit with the suspect into the rear yards off of Waverly Place in South Orange where he was apprehended without further incident. The vehicle continued to roll a short distance with the child inside and struck an unoccupied mail truck then came to a stop. Police called EMS to the scene to evaluate the child. Thankfully the child was unharmed. Mom and child were reunited at the scene of the accident.

The suspect has been identified as Jaquan Shiggs 22yoa of East Orange, NJ. Detectives have reviewed the incident and the charges with the Essex County Prosecutors Office.

They have authorized the following charges: Kidnapping, theft, eluding by flight, endangering the welfare of a child. These charges do not include what if any charges that may have been approved in South Orange as it relates to the pursuit or any subsequent motor vehicle violations. The suspect, Mr. Shiggs will be remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

I want to personally thank the South Orange Police and all of the officers that were involved including our dispatchers from both towns who simultaneously shared information leading to the arrest and rescue of this child within minutes from when the incident occurred.

