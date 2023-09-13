‘Burger Bash’ Is a Smash at Bob Miller Oysterfest

From The Robert J. Miller Foundation:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The 7th annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser was held at The Woodland on September 9, 2023. More than 300 people attended the popular event to support awareness of Melanoma, provide essential funds for Melanoma research and assist Maplewood-South Orange — or MapSO — families in need.

New for Oysterfest this year was Burger Bash, a burger-tasting competition featuring local MapSO restaurants including Coda Kitchen & Bar, Lorena’s Restaurant & Bar, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, and St. James’s Gate. The Oysterfest Burger Bash judges panel featured local celebrities, Michelle Charlesworth, Dean Dafis, Josh Laurano and Matt Servitto who all sampled each burger.

Oysterfest Burger Bash 2023 winners include

Best Overall Burger: CODA Kitchen & Bar

Most Creative Burger: St. James’s Gate

Best Burger Appearance: Fox & Falcon by David Burke

Best Burger Toppings: Lorena’s Restaurant & Bar

Live music from the band Garden State Groove and DJ sounds from Nix in the Mix helped guests dance the night away. Additional highlights for the adults-only event included a vintage camper mocktail bar courtesy of Perch Home, an open bar featuring wine and whisky tasting, bagpipers, dining with local eateries, desserts from Able Baker and the famous oysters and raw bar by Freeman’s Fish Market.

Event photos courtesy of Claire Sinclair.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Maplewood, NJ, was created in 2015 in memory of Robert J. Miller, a local Maplewood resident of many years who passed away after a two-year battle with melanoma. The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest raises funds for melanoma research and reserves donation contributions for local families who are facing an unexpected medical crisis. Over the last eight years, the Robert J. Miller Foundation has raised more than $100,000 as part of these efforts. To contribute or participate as a sponsor, please contact us at: http://www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/sponsorship/, and donations are always accepted at: http://www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/donate. Stay updated via social by following us on Facebook. For more information, contact us via email at bobmilleroysterfest@gmail.com