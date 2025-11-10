Enjoy Girls Night Out in Maplewood Village, Thursday, November 13, 6-9 PM!

Maplewood Village will be glowing with holiday spirit on Thursday, November 13th from 6–9 PM for Girls Night Out — an evening of shopping, sipping, and supporting local businesses. Shoppers can look forward to exclusive in-store specials, free gifts, cocktails, mocktails, light bites, and festive holiday previews at participating Village shops.

This much-loved Maplewood tradition is organized by local business owners who believe in the power of community. Kimaya Kama and Maker + Muse have teamed up to create a magical evening that celebrates small businesses, friendship, and the joy of shopping local during the holiday season.

“Girls Night Out is about more than shopping — it’s about celebrating community,” says Kimaya Salaskar, owner of Kimaya Kama. “Every purchase made locally helps keep our downtown thriving and full of life.”

It’s a festive kickoff to the holiday season that highlights everything that makes Maplewood special — its creative, independently owned businesses and the loyal community that supports them. Shopping local keeps more dollars in our neighborhoods, strengthens small businesses, and helps preserve the charm and character of our downtown.

New This Year — Small Business Bingo!

To keep the local love going, Small Business Bingo launches during Girls Night Out and runs through December 7th.Shoppers can collect stamps at participating businesses and return completed cards to Kimaya Kama for a chance to win prizes. It’s a fun, family-friendly way to explore Maplewood Village and discover new favorite shops!

Participating Businesses Include:

Kimaya Kama, Maker + Muse, Perch Home, Hopscotch, Cannaboss Lady, Luxe45, Chutzpah, Meus, Garubo Salon, Keller Williams, Noire Dispensary, and Mod Studio.

Each store will host its own specials and treats.

“It’s such a wonderful time to visit the Village,” says Brian Dittmar of Maker + Muse. “We’d love for people to stop in, explore the shops, and see all the beautiful holiday items we’ve brought in. Every store has something special to offer, and shopping local makes a real difference for our community.”

And despite the name — Girls Night Out isn’t just for women! Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and celebrate Maplewood’s vibrant downtown together.

Follow @shoplocalsoma on Instagram for event details and updates.