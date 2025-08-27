PHOTOS: Businesses Throughout South Orange-Maplewood Show Support for Immigrants’ Rights

Scores of businesses in South Orange and Maplewood are displaying signs — sometimes on windows and in alcoves, other times inside stores — voicing support for immigrants and declaring “No ICE” — meaning “No U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement.”

The No ICE signs were distributed by volunteers with the local grassroots progressive organization SOMA Action, which reported that more than 85 businesses across the two towns have agreed to display “We Stand With Immigrant Families”, “No ICE” and/or “Employees Only” signs.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, ICE has reported that it is arresting the “worst of worst criminal illegal aliens,” but it’s own data show that “40,461 out of 56,945—or 71.1% held in ICE detention have no criminal conviction according to data current as of July 27, 2025. Many of those convicted committed only minor offenses, including traffic violations.” As of August 10, ICE reports that 70.4% of detainees have no criminal convictions.

Numerous stories have also arisen of U.S. citizens being detained by ICE, as well as immigrants following the legal process.

South Orange and Maplewood — which voted overwhelmingly for Harris/Walz and which include significant immigrant populations — have been seeking ways to protest and resist Trump Administration policies through legal means. Both townships have reiterated adherence to the NJ Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive and their own Sanctuary City/Welcoming Community resolutions. The school district has also affirmed students’ right to public education ‘regardless of immigration status’.

Meanwhile, the community continues to seek the identity of a man who was detained by ICE in South Orange on June 6. According to South Orange Acting Police Chief Stephen Dolinac, ICE did not provide a deconfliction notice for that operation.

Signs of Resistance

“Local businesses embraced the message quickly and enthusiastically,” said Allison Posner, SOMA Action Co-President, describing the distribution of the “We Stand With Immigrant Families”, “No ICE” and “Employees Only” signs.

“In just a few hours, more than 85 businesses said yes to standing up for their immigrant neighbors. That’s a strong signal of who we are as a community. Every sign in a window is both a beacon of safety and a public commitment to solidarity.” Posner said that only two businesses refused the signs.

Working from the Signs of Solidarity Toolkit provided by NoKings.org, and in partnership with Indivisible, volunteers canvassed three commercial hubs — Maplewood Village and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood and South Orange Downtown — on Saturday, August 23, “offering multilingual sign options, legal information about their rights, and a visible way to stand with vulnerable members of the community.”

According to a release from SOMA Action, artist Natalie Crandall of imPerfect Studio created the SOMA No ICE signs in multiple colors and languages, to reflect the diversity of the South Orange-Maplewood (SOMA) community.

“We wanted to create signs that everyone could see themselves in — whether you speak English, Spanish, or Haitian Creole,” said Crandall. “Visibility is power. These signs are not just paper; they’re public declarations of care. If you’re a business owner who hasn’t joined yet, we encourage you to download the toolkit and take part.”

Volunteers also asked businesses to post “Employees Only” signs inside their premises, as ICE agents are legally barred from entering private areas without a signed judicial warrant.

Erika Malinoski, SOMA Action Co-President, said the canvassing was empowering for the volunteers.

“Today’s canvass was a powerful demonstration of community organizing in action,” Malinoski said via press release. “We met business owners face to face and shared practical resources for resisting ICE. This was about building a united front, and we saw that unity come to life in every conversation.”

“I was struck by how positive the response was,” said Michael Paris, a volunteer assigned to South Orange Village. “Business owners were not only receptive — many were grateful. People on the streets stopped to thank us. It’s clear there’s anger at ICE intimidation but also pride in showing resistance.”

On a visit to Maplewood Village on Sunday, August 24, Village Green found six businesses displaying the signs in windows or in alcoves. At the Springfield Avenue/Prospect node, three businesses side by side were prominently displaying signs in front windows. A Monday, August 25 visit to South Orange Downtown revealed multiple businesses on both sides of South Orange Avenue displaying the signs — including businesses that are part of national chains.

Malinoski noted that many managers weren’t present when volunteers canvassed on August 23 and that SOMA Action expected more signs to go up throughout the week. She also said that a number of businesses said they would only post the “Employee Only” signs internally in an effort to protect their workers. One business owner that Village Green spoke with said she did not have the opportunity to engage with volunteers on Saturday and looked forward to hearing more.

To that end, SOMA Action will be organizing more canvassing — and is encouraging local businesses and residents to download and post signs on their own. “The Signs of Solidarity Toolkit, which includes legal information and printable signage, can be found at nokings.org/signs-of-solidarity-toolkit. The “SOMA says NO ICE” signs and Indivisible’s floral-themed signs are available through the SOMA Action website (www.SOMAACTION.org).”

Photos by Mary Barr Mann for The Village Green.

