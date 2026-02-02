PHOTOS: Maplewood Cowork Welcomes 6 New Businesses With Ribbon Cuttings

The 6,000-square-foot shared workplace Maplewood Cowork at 1585 Springfield Avenue recently welcomed six new businesses with ceremonial ribbon cuttings on January 27. On hand to celebrate with Maplewood Cowork Manager Nancy Donoghue were Mayor Vic De Luca, Township Committee members Dean Dafis and Jane Collins-Colding, and Springfield Avenue Partnership Executive Director Nicole Dooskin Wallace.

The businesses are:

Taurist Technologies, Office 18 (owner Eduardo Rigonato)

Camares Inc., Office 5 (Deb Di Gregorio, Andre Gallesse, Piyush Ghatole)

CWJ Real Estate Group LLC, Office 6 (Cynthia Woody-Jordan, Zakiyah Clark, Darren Jordan)

Mike & Mike Insurance Agency, Office 8 (Michael Boahene)

Empress Accounting, Office 20 (Olivia Bacote, Rebekah Bacote)

Joy Residential, Office 13 (Shay Mitchell-Peter, Andy Jasmin, Ashton Peter)

The co-working space offers memberships for open access co-working, private offices, a virtual office space and 24/7 access, printing/copying/scanning, and monthly credits for meeting rooms or other spaces.

Maplewood Cowork also features sit-and-stand electric desks, audio and video conferencing with 4k screens, a podcast studio, high speed encrypted wifi and free parking.

The former café now operates as a community break room with complimentary coffee and espresso. The lounge is furnished with comfortable seating options as well as the sit-and-stand desks.

Those without memberships can book day passes, meetings or conference rooms or the podcast studio by the hour Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-5 p.m. via the website at maplewoodcowork.com.

For information and availability, visit maplewoodcowork.com or contact Nancy Donoghue at [email protected] or 973-787-0064.