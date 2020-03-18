South Orange-Maplewood Supermarkets Offering Senior Shopping Hours

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee via Cathy Rowe of Two Towns for All Ages on March 18, 2020:

Extra supermarket, located on Irvington Ave, will be open between 6:00 am to 7:30 am for seniors only. In addition, they will be offering free taxi service for seniors to get home with their purchase. The service will only take them home and there’s no minimum purchase. The services start today.

Kings Supermarket will also be reserving the first hour of shopping 7:00 am to 8:00 am for seniors and “high risk guests.”

Stop & Shop will also start the practice of being open between 6:00 am to 7:30 am and reserving this shopping time for seniors Thursday, March 19.

If you know of a senior who needs food delivered in the Township of South Orange Village or The Township of Maplewood, please reach out Cathy Rowe, Coordinator of SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, at (973) 558-0863 or [email protected].