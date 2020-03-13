What’s Closed, What’s Open, and What’s Different: SOMA Businesses During Coronavirus Threat

As South Orange-Maplewood residents work more and more from home, the kids are home from school, and everyone needs to be fed, we present a list of how local businesses are responding to the coronavirus threat.

Many local businesses are staying open, at least for now, and taking all necessary precautions to keep staff and customers safe and healthy.

See this article for a list of arts and cultural institutions that are closed. or that have event cancellations.

Also, Maplewood and South Orange have both declared states of emergency, which means some municipal buildings are closed.

Editor’s note: this list will change. Check frequently for the most recent information, and check businesses’ websites and Facebook pages.

Businesses that are currently/will soon be closed:

The South Mountain YMCA announced March 13th, it will be closed for the next two weeks, and will assess on an ongoing basis.

The folks at Sew Leana are shutting down operations from March 16-28th states an email. And if you are interested in doing a little distance learning for fun, Leana says, “I will send fun projects and video tutorials for those wanting to continue learning to sew at home!” Reach out through the website.

Businesses that are currently open:

Ashley’s Marketplace & Cafe is open. As of Friday morning, a store representative said the store was out of paper towels, toilet paper, tissues and all cleaning products. However, they are well stocked with both fresh food and pantry items. The store is not currently doing delivery; however, that might change depending on resources.

Ampy’s Salon remains open. “We are disinfecting stations after every client. As usual our tools, robes, and capes get disinfected and washed after every client. Door handles and reception desk are being disinfected throughout the day. Our team continues to wash their hands regularly and wear gloves when necessary. We have set up a payment method that doesn’t require a signature. Clients and staff have been great at calling and letting us know if they aren’t feeling well!”

Maplewood Wine and Liquors says, “We are open during normal business hours and we are doing our best to keep our customers and staff safe. We are taking all necessary precautions to keep our store safe and sanitary for all our valuable customers.”

The ladies from Palmers Sweetery tell Village Green they are open: “We’ve implemented hourly sanitation processes in the dining area. There is more handwashing than normal taking place by our staff. We’re also just using common sense, and staying home if sick.”

Mona Lisa Framing is in it for the long haul. Dayana Moreno of Mona Lisa Framing told Village Green, “Mona Lisa Framing, will stay open regular hours. we will only closed if mandatory by the state.”

Julie Perlow-Greene of Retail Therapy says, “Retail Therapy is open its regular hours with no changes. So that would be Monday-Friday 12-5 and Saturday 10-6. I always post if I have to close and I do that on my FB page and Insta for Retail Therapy Maplewood.”

And GenWealth is open, too: The GenWealth Group is fully staffed and will remain open for business. If the NYSE is open, we too are open, and must remain diligent in managing client portfolios.”

Kimaya Kama in Maplewood Village is open. They tell Village Green, “[w]e are disinfecting our counter tops, all door knobs as well as our POS system at checkout throughout the day. We have set-up an area on our counter with antibacterial wipes, antibacterial gel and cough lozenges. Our clothes will be steamed after people try them on. People can call in to order gift cards or purchase items that they have seen on Facebook or Instagram which we can deliver locally. We also have new range of all-natural antibacterial products (hand sanitizers, etc.) being introduced at Kimaya Kama next week.

The Cassidy remains open. In addition to a daily professional cleaning service, and chefs and bartenders wearing gloves, they sanitize every table and all tabletop items before each setting. They tell Village Green “The essence of our business is to facilitate the experience of happiness and joy, and to provide respite from the daily pressures of the outside world.”

In addition, The Cassidy has started a special take-out menu:

Download (PDF, 325KB)

D&I Fitness is open. In an email to clients they emphasize they are cleaning equipment tirelessly with Cavacide and Clear Gear.

Greens Indoor Golf has stepped up cleaning and disinfecting. “We continue to will remain open for golf bookings without interruption: 5:30am to midnight, 365 days per year including holidays.”

Businesses open and operating differently to protect against coronavirus:

N&K Prime Market told Village Green they are delivering. “N&K Prime is offering free delivery to Maplewood and surrounding areas given the current state, and happy to include freezer wrap upon request. We are hoping to make things a little bit easier on the community during this time of uncertainty.”

The Able Baker in Maplewood is also open, and is using all disposable plates and cutlery instead of reusable.

Sonny’s Bagels in South Orange: “Beginning Saturday, March 14 Sonny’s will offer curb side and home delivery with their staff.”

Jackie & Son is doing take out only and closing its dining room to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All payment is cashless, too, so you don’t need to touch money.

The JCC MetroWest is suspending its youth programs, Kid Care, and Special Needs Services for two weeks starting March 16. However, the Fitness Center will remain open in a reduced capacity.

Brave Floral is offering a “This s%*t is scary” promotion, which waives delivery fees for all orders $55 or more.

BCB Bank is open and ready to help people impacted by coronavirus. In an email, they said, “At BCB Bank, we remain committed to our customers and the local communities. Accordingly, we want to assist our customers and provide relief from hardships, including potential difficulties with loan payments or with any CD or deposit needs. If you’re impacted by the coronavirus, please feel free to contact us at 201-823-0700 for assistance.”

Perch Home is “open for business as usual…We are doing regular wipe-downs of our register, counter, credit card machines and of course wiping doorknobs and any frequent places of contact within the store. Along with keeping our store hours the same as usual, we are providing free local delivery to customers in Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn and West Orange and offer curbside pickup for our customers as well.”

Bistro D’Azur’s dining room is open and meticulously clean. “[But] if you don’t feel comfortable dining-in,” Bistro D’Azur tells Village Green, “we will now be offering carry-out dining during this time of uncertainty. Please visit our website for carry-out menus and information on bringing Bistro d’Azur to you.”

ElleWorx Massage and Body is asking clients to please schedule all appointments by phone, text, or email and wait for confirmation. “We will try to schedule you as close to the time you requested as possible.” Please call her cell or find her on email.

The Maplewood Edward Jones office is offering extended hours and online meetings. According to Gary Jones: “Many of us are…concerned about the impact this is having on financial markets and their investments. To help address your concerns and have an opportunity to ask questions I am extending my office hours. I will be available for meeting at my office, via Phone, WebEx or Facetime during office hours and into the evening by appointment. Visit my web page to set an appointment or access more resources and information.”