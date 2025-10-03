Celebrate Integration at the Coalition on Race’s Oct. 16 Fundraising Gala at Orange Lawn

From The Community Coalition on Race:

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will host its annual fundraiser, Celebrating Integration, on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Orange Lawn Tennis Club in South Orange. It will be an extraordinary evening bringing residents, leaders and supporters together for community, culture, food and drinks, and live music by Essex Funk Collective.

This year’s honoree is Audrey Rowe, the Coalition’s former program director of 23 years who retired in 2024 and longtime Maplewood resident. During her tenure, she worked with neighbors, civic leaders, youth, the local school district, faith leaders, activists and government officials to make racial integration, equity and inclusion a reality for SOMA and beyond.

Rowe developed unique, signature programs, such as Integration through the Arts and the Wealth Gap Equalizer Loans. She was integral in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Observance and Conversations on Race events and led trainings on unconscious bias. Since retiring, Rowe has been spending more time with her family, her husband, Abdul Alim Mubarak (Ronald) Rowe; their adult daughters, Panya Rowe and Solana Rowe (Grammy Award-winning artist aka “SZA)”; and her granddaughter, Savannah Rowe. She also remains committed to supporting the work of the Coalition, now as a volunteer.

The Coalition will also pay a special memorial tribute to Carol Barry-Austin, a founding trustee whose leadership shaped the organization into what it is today. Barry-Austin passed away suddenly in January of this year. During her 28 years of service, she held many roles, including board chair, executive committee member, and nominating committee chair, as well as co-chair of the schools committee.

Barry-Austin introduced cornerstone programs like Talking to Children About Race and organized critical discussions on the academic achievement gap, parent advocacy workshops and study groups. Her fierce advocacy for equitable schools, championing reduced academic tracking, integration and support for students of color, as well as her mentorship of trustees, executive directors and volunteers, have left an indelible mark on the Coalition and the school district. A South Orange resident for 46 years, Barry-Austin cherished her family and often concluded reflections about herself with, “I am proud to be a part of a community that values integration and diversity.”

“In these challenging times, the work of advancing racial equity and building truly inclusive communities is more urgent than ever,” said Nancy Gagnier, executive director of the Community Coalition on Race. “Each year, Celebrating Integration is both a joyful gathering and a call to action. Honoring Audrey Rowe’s contributions and remembering the profound legacy of Carol Barry-Austin reminds us of what is possible when a community commits to equity and inclusion. Audrey and Carol are recognized as pillars of our organization and our community – through decades of active leadership and legacies that continue to inspire.”

October was designated Coalition Month by the townships of Maplewood and South Orange, and this gala is the highlight of the month’s festivities. Under this year’s theme, Rooted in History, Rising Toward Justice, the event will include a spirited auction.

Please join the Coalition in the South Orange/Maplewood community. Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available via communitycoalitiononrace.org. Business and personal ads in the program are due Friday, Oct. 3. RSVP to attend the gala by Oct.10.

Founded in 1996 by a diverse group of volunteers, the Coalition is a progressive, grassroots community group committed to racial integration. It creates strategies to support stably integrated residential neighborhoods, advocates for racial equity and excellence for all students in the schools, and brings the community together to learn, to build relationships across racial and cultural barriers, and to celebrate differences. Visit the website for more information.