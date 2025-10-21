Community Coalition on Race Honors Leaders Who Made a Difference

More than 200 supporters of the Community Coalition on Race gathered at Orange Lawn Tennis Club to honor the work and legacy of two extraordinary leaders: Carol Barry-Austin and Audrey Rowe.

Barry-Austin, a founding trustee whose leadership helped shape the Coalition over 28 years of service, passed away suddenly in January of 2025. A memorial tribute recalled the many roles she held over the years, including board chair, executive committee member, nominating committee chair, and co-chair of the schools committee.

Barry-Austin’s fierce advocacy for equitable schools, championing reduced academic tracking, integration and support for students of color, as well as her mentorship of trustees, executive directors and volunteers, left an indelible mark on the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

Rowe, who stepped down from her position as program director in 2024 after 23 years of service, received a standing ovation from the packed house. She was surrounded by her family, including daughters Panya Rowe and Solana Rowe (also known as the Grammy Award-winning artist SZA), as well as a host of devoted friends.

Rowe gave a rousing and inspiring speech, reminding the audience that the Coalition had arisen from a time of social turmoil and exhorting them that there was still work to be done.

“The theme of this gala, ‘Rooted in History, Rising Toward Justice,’ is not just a slogan. It calls us to honor the past, celebrate the present, and work together to create a better future,” she said.

During her time at the Coalition, Rowe worked tirelessly with neighbors, civic leaders, local youth, schools, faith leaders, activists and government officials to make racial integration, equity and inclusion a reality for SOMA and beyond. She developed unique, signature programs, such as Integration through the Arts and Wealth Gap Equalizer Loans, and was integral in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Observance and Conversations on Race events.

Rowe’s speech was followed by a spirited auction emceed by former Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca, with prizes including weekend getaways, gift baskets sponsored by businesses in the two towns, and a variety of merchandise, including one-of-a-kind tour jackets, that had been donated by SZA. Adding to the excitement, SZA volunteered to sign items and be photographed together with successful bidders.

Throughout the evening, the Essex Funk Collective kept the crowd dancing to the rhythmic grooves and syncopated bass of funk classics by the Commodores, Rick James, Tower of Power, and Kool and the Gang. The event raised approximately $60,000.

Founded in 1996 by a diverse group of volunteers, the Coalition is a progressive, grassroots community group committed to racial integration. It creates strategies to support stably integrated residential neighborhoods, advocates for racial equity and excellence for all students in the schools, and brings the community together to learn, to build relationships across racial and cultural barriers, and to celebrate differences. Visit communitycoalitiononrace.org for more information.