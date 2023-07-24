Cooperman Family Donates $13.25 Million Matching Gift to JESPY House in South Orange

From JESPY House:

South Orange, NJ (July 24, 2023) – JESPY House, a South Orange, New Jersey-based non-profit organization that has supported adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for 45 years, announced today the largest gift in its history: a $13.25 million matching gift from The Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation. The gift, extraordinary for an organization that serves individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities, will be commemorated through the establishment of The Cooperman Family Campus at JESPY.

The transformational Cooperman gift will position JESPY to implement its bold vision for sustainability and future growth. This vision includes a significant increase of existing residential facilities, development of affordably-priced housing; expansion of client services through increased programming, state-of-the-art technology, and administration space; and improved client diversity in its programs.

“We were deeply moved and inspired by the work being done by JESPY House,” said Leon Cooperman. “This is an organization that is emphatically making life better for hundreds of clients each year. That alone warrants our support. But beyond that, JESPY House has a thoughtful, achievable vision and a strong entrepreneurial sense. This is exactly the type of organization we like to support. They have an impressive history of being an effective partner with their clients, local businesses, other social service organizations and the community at large. Now they are working strategically to

build on their achievements and secure the future. They work smart, with heart. And the dignity, affirmation, and independence they teach their clients is priceless. We are honored to be able to provide this historic gift and hope it will inspire other philanthropists to help JESPY expand its meaningful work.”

“This is a turning point in our history,” said Dr. Ahadi Bugg-Levine, President of the JESPY House Board of Trustees “and will undoubtedly galvanize other funders to support JESPY’s work in providing independence-based services for adults with

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.”

“Working with the Coopermans was like a master class in smart, focused philanthropy,” Bugg-Levine added. “As a former member of JESPY’s board, Toby already had a passion for our mission. When we approached them with our proposal, they understood our aspirations and quickly became thought partners. We made our case, responded to challenging and thoughtful questions, and worked with the Coopermans to structure the gift in a way that positions JESPY to turn their generosity into sustained impact for our clients. Their compassionate and strategic approach to giving has inspired me

personally and affirms the powerful work being done at JESPY.”

“This is nothing short of earth-shattering for JESPY,” said Audrey Winkler, Executive Director of JESPY House. “Leon and Toby Cooperman have given us the opportunity to take a monumental step forward as we continue to provide thoughtful, compassionate, and strong programs and services for our clients. The need is real, urgent, and cannot be overstated. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t get stopped by one or more of our clients who want to know if today is the day they can get off our long waiting lists to finally develop the skills they need to live on their own or to move into our aging-in-place house. It has been devastating to not have an answer for them. This gift moves us so much closer to turning our clients’ dreams into realities. We are deeply grateful.”

“I hear from so many families in my district who tell me that they need help finding programs and services for their adult family members with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities,” said United States Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11). “I had the opportunity to see first-hand how JESPY is responding to these needs when I visited the Michael Och House earlier this year to tour and meet with JESPY clients. I am excited to see how JESPY will use this generous gift from the Coopermans to continue to bring comfort to these families as their loved ones age.”

“The Cooperman gift is transformational, ensuring that JESPY House will serve as a national model for meeting the needs of adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities,” said Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, (D-Essex & Morris). “My brother, who insisted upon being called ‘Moose’, was born with Down Syndrome, and lived a full life cared for by my mother and our large family. Most adults with disabilities are not so fortunate. JESPY is a model for towns across New Jersey and throughout the nation. Thanks to the Cooperman gift, it will continue to be an invaluable resource and a light in our community.”

“JESPY House is a powerful example of what we mean when we say that ‘Everybody belongs here’ in South Orange,” said Sheena Collum, Village President of South Orange. “It is critical for members of our community to support our local nonprofits because they play such a crucial role in nurturing the kinds of communities in which we all want to live. We thank the Coopermans for exemplifying the spirit of generosity in supporting South Orange.”

A formal announcement of the organization’s capital campaign, GO BIG FOR JESPY, is anticipated in the Fall. Among the campaign’s components will be new residential units; community spaces for client socialization, increased education and training facilities, a new library and technology center providing enhanced skills and training programs for work readiness and employment engagement; and expanded health and recreational facilities for wellness, clinical, and behavioral support programs.

For further information about the matching gift and GO BIG FOR JESPY, go to: https://jespyhouse.org/GoBig.