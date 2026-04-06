Make a Splash with Your Business as a Duck Race Sponsor for the Annual Memorial Day Duck Race

From the South Mountain YMCA:

Hundreds of locals line the banks each year for one of Maplewood & South Orange’s most beloved Memorial Day traditions, and your business can be right at the center of the action. At the annual Memorial Day Duck Race, you’ll get high-visibility exposure and help make a real impact.

Every dollar raised supports financial assistance for kids and families in our community. You’re sponsoring an event that creates opportunities and opens doors.







Sponsor Opportunities:

Presenting Event Sponsor $5,000 – Exclusive banner on bridge & Name recognition on all race tickets

Platinum $1500 (6 available) – Heat Naming Rights

Gold $500: Premier Sponsorship Banner

Silver $250: In-River Signage

Bronze $125: Sandwich Board Signage

Each year, one local nonprofit will receive 20% of proceeds (up to $5,000) through the Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant. Last year’s recipient: Together We Bloom

Jump in now: givebutter.com/duckrace2026

Deadline: Friday, May 1

Want to go further? Apply for the Community Impact Grant:

www.metroymcas.org/south-mountain-ymca/duck-race

Questions? Reach out our Executive Director James Goodger at [email protected].