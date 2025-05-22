Maplewood Farmers Market Opens June 2; South Orange Market Opens June 4

The Maplewood Farmers Market is returning to its Springfield Avenue Gazebo location on Monday, June 2, 2025; and South Orange Farmers Market returns to the Sloan Street parking lot on Wednesday, June 4.

This year, South Orange has new hours: 1-6 p.m.

Read more about each market below:

South Orange Downtown Farmers Market — Now in Its 34th Season!

The South Orange Downtown Farmers Market returns for its 34th season starting Wednesday, June 4th, and runs every Wednesday through October 29th, rain or shine, in the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan Street) — right in the heart of South Orange Downtown.

New Hours for 2025: 1PM – 6PM

We’re excited to announce new market hours this year! To better accommodate early shoppers and afternoon lunch breaks, we’re shifting our hours slightly earlier: from 2PM–7PM to 1PM–6PM.

Vendors and Market Highlights

In addition to our incredible selection of local produce, you’ll also find:

Locally sourced meats

House-made pickles

Freshly baked goods

Grab-and-go lunch and dinner options perfect for mid-day meals or easy take-home dinners

…and much more! We’re proud to showcase a mix of returning favorites and exciting new vendors this season.

Maplewood 2025 Farmers Market — June 2nd through November 27th; Every Monday from 2:00pm – 7:00pm

The Township of Maplewood is celebrating its 31st season sponsoring the Maplewood Farmers Market!

Bring the whole family down to our 2025 Maplewood Farmers Market for fresh produce, local vendors, and live music*. Running every Monday, 2-7 pm, from June 2 – Nov. 24, at 1662 Springfield Avenue (near the Springfield Gazebo).



*Select dates for live music, follow us on Instagram @maplewood_fm this summer for details.

2025 Vendors to be provided.

2024 Vendors:

Stony Hill Farm

Barry’s Farm Stand

Vesco Foods

Paolo’s Kitchen

Grandma Emma’s

Emulsion MX

Sandwicheria

Queen Honey

Cereal Dreams

Gourmet Nuts and Dried Fruit

Four City Brewery

Rebel Sheep Wine Co.

Gunther’s Soups and Sandwiches

America’s Kettle Corn

Refresh N Flourish by Nature

CFA Soap Essentials

Many More

Join us for a great season filled with:

Jersey Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

Local Breweries

Honey

Pickles & Olives

Nuts and Dried Fruit

Prepared foods

Frozen prepared foods

Desserts

Soaps, Body Oils, and bath bombs

Clay Kitchenware

Non-Profit

To Become a Vendor:

Please fill out the “Interested Vendor Form” by clicking HERE. The Farmers Market Manager will reach out if slots are available, and if your business would be a good fit.

For Maplewood Businesses interested in participating, please email the Farmers Market Manager at [email protected].