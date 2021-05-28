Maplewood & South Orange to Host Memorial Day Ceremonies, But No Parades or Duck Race This Weekend

As the towns slowly emerge from the pandemic haze, this Memorial Day weekend is looking a bit brighter than last year’s holiday, but local residents will have to wait a bit longer for the return of some of the hallmarks of celebration that make Memorial Day special in our towns.

The good news: Both towns will host ceremonies honoring those who lost their lives service to our country.

The Maplewood Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on May 31, 2021 at 11:00 am on the steps of Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ. The local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) lodge and Scouts Troop 5 Color Guard will participate. Bruno Lee will be providing the music. Rabbi David Vaisberg will be providing the invocation and benediction. John Kaufman and Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee will be speaking.

The South Orange Memorial Day Ceremony will take place Monday, May 31, between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. in the Duck Pond area, North Ridgewood Road and Mead Street, South Orange.

Maplewood’s annual Memorial Day parade will not take place this year, nor will the South Mountain YMCA-sponsored Duck Race, which has been postponed until September 12.