From Sadie’s in South Orange:

Sadie’s is thrilled to be collecting gently used dresses, shoes, handbags and suits for the CHS prom shop. Receive 10% off your purchase when you bring in a donation now through March 19th.

Join us for a evening of shopping and supporting on March 12 from 6-9 p.m.. We will be serving wine and Hors d’oeuvres and welcoming special guest Supernaturals Scrubs. 10% of purchases made will be donated to the CHS prom shop.