St. Joe’s in Maplewood to Hold Musical Meditation, Raise Funds for Ukraine April 8

by The Village Green
The Village Green
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at 767 Prospect Street in Maplewood will host a Musical Meditation for the people of Ukraine on Friday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Fr. Jim Worth will play the piano and sing peaceful music “in hopes to raise needed funds to assist their efforts.” Fr. Worth has partnered with Fr. Sviatoslav Hot, the pastor of Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Maplewood, to help send aid to Ukraine.

“To date we have raised just over $6,000 to help defray the cost of flying the supplies overseas, as well as van loads of needed items,” said Fr. Worth. “It costs $2.90 a pound, so it is very expensive. We have been collecting medical and military supplies as well over the last several weeks. We had a Prayer Service a few weeks ago which was attended by parishioners of their church and ours, as well as people from the local community.”

