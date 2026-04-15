As Special Congressional Election Culminates, Voters Want to Know—What Is NJ-11?

With local voters heading to the polls on April 16 for thee final day of voting in the special election for NJ-11’s Congressional seat, voters are asking, “Exactly what is NJ-11?”

Maplewood and South Orange were redistricted from the 10th Congressional District into the 11th Congressional District after the 2020 U.S. Census. The current 11th Congressional District covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. The district includes:

14 Essex County municipalities: Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, West Caldwell and part of Montclair;

27+ Morris County municipalities: Boonton town and township, Butler, Chatham borough and township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Montville, Morristown, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany, Pequannock, Randolph, Riverdale, Rockaway borough and township, Victory Gardens and part of Mendham Township; and

4 Passaic County municipalities: Little Falls, Totowa, Woodland Park and part of Wayne.

The redistricting has made the district a “safer” Democratic district. Gov. Mikie Sherrill won the district before redistricting, ending years of Republican representation in NJ-11. With Sherrill resigning her Congressional seat last November before taking office as Governor of New Jersey, voters will now select a new NJ-11 Congressperson in a special election on April 16 — then go to the polls again on June 2 for the regularly scheduled Congressional primaries.