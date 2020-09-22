CHS Hosts Voter Registration Week for Students — Goal is 100 Newly Registered Voters!

From the Voter Registration Committee of Student Council and Students for Justice:

The Voter Registration Committee of Student Council and Students for Justice is hosting High School Voter Registration Week from Sept. 21-25.

This week, Columbia is joining schools across the nation to register our students prior to the October 13th deadline to register for the general election, which is now only 43 days away. With a goal of 100 new registrations, we’re working with the Civics Center, an organization encouraging youth engagement in civics. We ask that if you are 17+ years old and meet the additional requirements, you use their site, thecivicscenter.org/columbia, to register to vote so that we’re able to count the number of students we’ve registered in comparison to our goal. If you don’t feel comfortable using their site, please request a paper form through the google form below.

Juniors and Seniors may complete this google form by Friday to receive a blank voter registration form at your home this weekend, no additional contact required.

This Wednesday the 23rd, watch a video from our special guest of the week, our local NJ Assemblyman, John F. McKeon!

On Friday the 25th, join us on our second office hours Zoom call if you are in need of some last-minute help registering or have any questions. You can join the call here. 12th graders, remember to check Canvas and complete your “How to Register to Vote” video assignment this week! Submit it to your P.E./health class teacher by Friday.

Feel free to check out High School Voter Registration Week events hosted by the Civics Center here.

Check out the “How to” Directions VIDEO.

Thank you and have an amazing Voter Registration Week!

– The Voter Registration Committee