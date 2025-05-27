Former Maplewood Mayor McGehee Endorses Max Kravitz for Township Committee

Two candidates are vying for one nomination in the Democratic primary for Maplewood Township Committee on June 10, 2025: Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz. Follow Village Green election coverage here. Find out about Village Green’s endorsement and statement of support standards for the 2025 primary election here.

Hello Maplewood,

As we are less than three weeks away from this year’s primary election in New Jersey, I ask that you support Max Kravitz for Maplewood Township Committee on June 10th. VOTE 1D.

Max has my vote and hopefully he’ll have yours.

I think we can all agree that we need new leadership….leadership that truly represents the future of Maplewood.

A Columbia High School grad (Class of 2023) Max is a member of Gen Z. Gen Z is the future. He represents young adults who see what’s happening locally and statewide today and are actively getting involved to help solve important issues while bridging the generational divide.

Max has tapped into his innate desire to serve and make a difference and he has already hit the ground running.

Max has the most municipal experience. His experience in Maplewood includes serving as an appointed member of our Township Youth Advisory Committee. He is also currently serving on the Maplewood Arts Council. In these roles, Max has shown that he understands both the structure and work of local government. He brings a dedicated, service focused and growth mindset to our community. His ideas are thoughtful and grounded in the work he has done for our community and will build on the work of previous Maplewood Township Committee administrations – but rest assured that he is not about doing things in the same way because that’s what we have always done. Max is innovative and forward-thinking.

His vision for Maplewood includes:

Increasing Pedestrian & Road Safety Creating 21st-Century Digital Infrastructure Expanding Alternative Modes of Transportation Strengthening the Arts in Maplewood

Max has leadership experience beyond our local government. He is a go getter and visionary thinker who gets stuff done. At Columbia High School, Max founded BeatFest, New Jersey’s first student-led music festival, which continues to provide young artists with meaningful performance opportunities. He is active with SOMA Action, Maplewoodstock, and the Achieve Foundation. Max is also an active political volunteer having served on multiple campaigns including Garnet Hall for Assembly 2025. Max was also a core part of my campaign team in my run for New Jersey State Assembly in 2023. Max has the experience, the drive, the character and the energy we need. He has a rare ability to bring people together in a compelling way, especially those who have not been part of our political process because they do not see anyone who truly represents them on our Township Committee. He will amplify diverse voices, and address the needs of our community with conviction.

Max’s passion for Maplewood is matched with a deep sense of purpose to make meaningful change. Vote 1D for Max Kravitz on June 10th!

Mayor Frank