LETTER: Malia Herman Is Rare Balance of Intelligence, Passion & Equanimity

Malia Herman is the rare balance of intelligence, passion and equanimity.

I’ve known Malia in various capacities for almost a decade – from welcoming parent on the blacktop to supporter of local business to advocate for inclusivity.

When Deborah Engel and I were looking for activities for a kid-themed pop-up shop in Maplewood, Malia (who grew up in Hawaii but has lived in Maplewood for a decade) volunteered to run a lei-making workshop. With grace, she guided a crowd of rowdy kids through an intricate process involving needle and thread.

Malia’s ability to remain calm and exercise good judgement in the face of chaos is a true gift. Malia will use this gift to guide Maplewood through contentious times.

As a former DC correspondent and an active participant in local boards and organizations, Malia has ample relevant experience. She has served on: the executive board of the Special Education Advisory Committee for 6 years, the Maplewood Pool Advisory Committee for 9 years, and was a founding member of the SOMA chapter of Moms Demand Action.

After watching various members of town council dedicate countless hours to the role, I’m struck by the fact that anyone who does this job must deeply love Maplewood. The time and energy Malia has committed to Maplewood through the years demonstrate that Malia does deeply love our town. Please join me in voting Malia Herman for town council on June 4.