LETTER: Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Will Collaborate to Focus on Students & Staff

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here.

My name is ToniAnn Kruse and I am writing to express my support for Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan, and Will Meyer for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. I have been an active and involved resident of Maplewood since 2014, a leader within the PTA, and have two children, one in 3rd grade and another who will enter the district for kindergarten next year. I have gotten to know the candidates, personally and from afar, over the past few years from our mutual involvement in the local school community.

Will, Liz and Shayna all bring skills to the table that are directly relevant to being on the BOE. Shayna has taught in our local schools for years and has had a first-hand view of what works and what does. Liz has worked in the field of education for many years and brings perspectives from different districts and types of schools that can help her provide input in creative ways. Will, who is a friend and fellow lawyer, brings skills that are deeply needed to help focus our District on the needs of children in the SEPAC community.

I am confident that all their voices and skills will help move the policies in our District forward with an equity mindset and a keen eye towards efficiency and practicality. I believe strongly that they will work together with our sitting BOE members and end the acrimony that has stalled us in the past. Will, Liz and Shayna are team players. They can compromise. They can and will collaborate. And they will focus on the needs of our students, teachers, and staff in all they do.

I hope you will join me on election day and vote for Shayna, Liz, and Will for the Board of Education.

ToriAnn Kruse

Maplewood