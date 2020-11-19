Maplewood Leaders Pass Resolution to Affirm Support for ‘Free and Fair’ Elections

The Maplewood Township Committee defended the right to vote, in light of recent threats to elections and reports of efforts to circumvent results. The Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of a resolution supporting free and fair elections.

Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis said that “we should affirm our support for the foundational pillars of our democracy: that all votes must be counted without interference or intimidation; that incidents of fraud, voter suppression, or other election irregularities be investigated impartially and remedied as appropriate; and that the true election results must be respected, no matter who the winner is.

“So with this resolution tonight, we would be affirming that, and I ask your support accordingly.” The rest of the TC agreed.

The proclamation came as residents of Maplewood and South Orange are still awaiting final BOE election results. Provisional ballots will be counted by November 20, according to the County Clerk.

Read the full proclamation below.