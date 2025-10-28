SOMA Board of Ed Candidates Caplan, Donahue & Rishi — Statements of Support

Six candidates are running for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue and Ashwat Rishi for the “Progress, Partnership, Promise” slate; and Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan and Meredith Higgins for the “Listen, Learn, Lead” slate.

Village Green asked voters to send statements of support for their candidates of choice. Below are the statements sent for Caplan, Donahue and Rishi. The trio has also been endorsed by former BOE member Anthony Mazzocchi who was integral in putting the slate together. They have also received statements of support (see below) from current BOE President Nubia DuVall Wilson and BOE member Regina Eckert; both said they were voicing their support as parents in the district, not as elected officials, per guidance of the BOE counsel.

Read the statements of support for Caplan, Donahue and Rishi here:

I am a current BOE member, but speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the Board. I believe our district thrives when leaders pair active listening with practical ideas, empathy, and fiscal responsibility. The Caplan Donahue Rishi slate embodies this balance — as deeply engaged parents, they bring firsthand understanding of our challenges and a commitment to student-centered decision-making. Their professional backgrounds and lived experiences in our district ground them in reality, while keeping their focus on improving supports for our teachers, students, and schools. — Nubia DuVall Wilson, South Orange

As we choose the next Board of Education leaders, I believe there’s no substitute for lived experience in our schools. The CDR slate brings that perspective—along with a genuine commitment to restoring community trust and making thoughtful, practical improvements to the Intentional Integration Initiative while maintaining integrated schools. They care deeply about the whole child—academics, arts, athletics, and well-being—and use data and common sense to guide responsible decisions that put students first. I’m proud to support Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi and will be voting 4, 5, and 6 on November 4 for steady, student-focused leadership. — Regina Eckert, Maplewood

As Co-Chair of the Maplewood Township’s Youth Advisory Committee and a senior at Columbia High School, with younger siblings who also attend, I support Caplan, Donahue and Rishi. They will set out to improve and uphold the foundational education I need to succeed in the future. With their prior experience, goals, kind-heartedness, and impactful aspirations for the district these are the people I trust to guide my siblings and my education toward a better, equitable, and inclusionary space. — Ellie Tamir-Hoehn, Maplewood

I live in Maplewood and—after watching all three BOE debates, joining coffee chats, and serving on the Budget Advisory Committee—I’m endorsing Caplan, Donohue, and Rishi for their practical, student-first, budget-first approach.

They will prioritize the budget with multi-year plans and clear line items to halt the slide toward a fiscal cliff.

They’ll strengthen Policy 5124 and use small neighborhood groupings to improve transportation and community while keeping integration intact.

and use small neighborhood groupings to improve transportation and community while keeping integration intact. They’ll also expand access to pre-K and special services and promote responsible use of tech/AI in the classroom.

— Chi Brauner, Maplewood

What sets Caplan, Donahue, and Rishi apart from their opponents is their alignment with the current board majority and Superintendent Bing in their vision to include community input in the decision making process, which is one reason they’re committed to maintaining integration while improving the Intentional Integration Initiative (III) to better serve families. Their proposals—such as creating “micro clusters” that keep closely neighboring children together and refining the placement algorithm to better align with family needs—would preserve the goals of the III while saving money and strengthening community ties. Both Donahue and Rishi bring valuable experience from their service on the district’s Budget Advisory Committee, where they’ve examined district finances in detail and developed ideas based on where our district stands in real time to restore fiscal health. With a projected $10.5 million shortfall ahead, they know that balancing a budget isn’t as simple as making quick cuts or even trying to increase revenue —it’s about negotiating smarter contracts, streamlining procurement and bidding processes, and ensuring every dollar supports students. — Grace Bennett, PhD, Maplewood

Caplan, Donahue, and Rishi (boxes 4, 5, and 6 on the ballot) all have kids in the district, two serve on their PTAs, two serve on the Budget Advisory Committee, and two have first-hand experience with the bussing program. They are invested in the district and have already distinguished themselves through their service to our students. Their pragmatic and student-centered approach to key issues like the budget, transportation, facilities and academic rigor have earned them my vote and I hope yours, too. — Daniel Wright, Maplewood

Caplan Donahue & Rishi’s vision of progress – which matches mine -is student-centered and includes rigor in our classrooms, reasonable financial management, equitable and necessary updates to our buildings and athletic fields, a focus on special services, and common-sense III adjustments. They have stepped up to run after years of contributing to our community and schools in other ways (PTAs, Budget Advisory Committee and more) and I look forward to the continued progress and partnership they would bring to our Board of Ed. — Alison Schramm, South Orange

As a long-time parent of students in this community, I have seen many Board of Education members, and I am thrilled to support the candidacy of Dan Caplan, Ashley Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi. They bring to the table compassion for all of our students, experience with our school community through their service on the PTA and Budget Advisory Committee, an openness to new ways to achieve all of the goals of the district, and a pragmatic approach to the very real fiscal challenges we must face in our school budget. At this critical time in our district, we need their expertise, experience, and focus on students’ well-being and the programs, opportunities, and services that will help them achieve and thrive. — Anina Rossen, South Orange

The slate of Dan Caplan, Ashley Donahue and Ashwat Rishi has committed to work alongside Superintendent Bing while we navigate a difficult budget season. Caplan, Donahue and Rishi will use a common-sense approach when tackling the challenges the District faces, all while keeping our student body the main priority, whether in the classroom, on a school bus, or on the field. — Sarah Connelly, South Orange

I support Dan Caplan, Ashley Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi for the Board of Education. Caplan has been a PTA tech chair who decided to run for the BOE when he saw potential cuts last year in Special Services. Donahue is a PTA Community Events Chair and, along with Rishi, a member of the Budget Advisory Committee. They are passionate, smart, empathetic, and pragmatic people who view students and teachers as the heart of our district; they will fight to safeguard what happens in the classroom against cuts. — Heather Harrington, Maplewood

I support Caplan, Donahue and Rishi for BOE because they have the lived experience that makes them understand the challenges our families face. Their platform reflects their student centered common sense approach. Ashley and Ashwat’s experience on the Budget Advisory Committee and Dan’s experience navigating our district’s special education services will be indispensable as our district navigates an expected budget shortfall of 10.5 million. These are the people I want in the room as hard decisions are made. — Morrisa da Silva, Maplewood

Dan Caplan, Ashley Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi have a consistent theme running through all the conversations and debates this Board of Election cycle – centering students. As Board members, they will build upon their contributions as PTA chairs and members of the District’s Budget Advisory Committee to help the Superintendent navigate difficult budget cycles while ensuring as many resources as possible remain in the classroom and in support of our teachers. They have the temperament and experience with the District to make significant contributions to the Board and move the District forward. I look forward to voting 4, 5, and 6 on the back of my ballot on November 4. — Melanie Hochberg Giger, Maplewood

I’m proud to support Caplan, Donahue, and Rishi for our town’s Board of Education. These candidates are committed to real academic achievement and high expectations for every student, not just surface-level optics. They understand that prioritizing student well-being and academic growth is crucial, and they recognize the urgent need for fiscal responsibility as our district faces financial crisis. Let’s elect a collaborative team that focuses on real, measurable progress. — Liz Nolan, South Orange

As a proud public school supporter and SOMSD parent with 15 yrs of kids in district schools, I’m voting for Mikie Sherrill and Caplan, Donahue and Rishi for BOE. Ashley, Ashwat and Dan share SOMA’s progressive values, commitment to the III and a passion for improving the educational experiences and outcomes of all our students. As SOMSD parents with 7 children, 3 schools and 2 PTA positions between them, Ashley, Ashwat and Dan see and understand our district needs first hand. Importantly CDR also have the professional and budget oversight experience and personal working styles that are critically needed on our BOE – a willingness to listen, to collaborate and innovate to solve our district challenges. — Ilana Bryant, Maplewood