South Orange Village Clerk’s Office to Stay Open Late for Voter Registration on March 26

The South Orange Village Clerk’s Office announced that it will remain open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, the deadline to register to vote in the NJ-11 Congressional Special General Election in April.

The special election will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2026, when voters will decide between Democratic nominee Analilia Mejia, former national political advisor for Senator Bernie Sanders, and Republican nominee Joe Hathaway, Randolph Councilman and former Mayor, who are vying for the Congressional district seat left vacant by Governor Mikie Sherrill.

According to the Clerk’s office, residents wishing to vote by mail may get an application from the Village Clerk’s Office. Applications must be submitted at least 7 days before Election Day.

Early voting begins April 6 and runs through April 14. Registered voters can vote in person at any Early Voting location. For more election information, including the locations for early voting and the secure ballot drop box, visit the election page on the Village website or contact the Village Clerk’s Office at (973) 378-7715 ext. 1.