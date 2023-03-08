ElectionGovernmentSouth Orange

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum to Run Uncontested for First Time

by Mary Barr Mann

Collum is joined by BOT candidates Jennifer Greenberg, Olivia Lewis-Chang and current Trustee Summer Jones. Election Day is May 9.

written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

New Ethics Complaint Filed Against Board of Ed...

Maplewood Dems to Host Virtual Public Forum with...

SOMA Honors Female Elected Leaders, Girl Scout Troop...

Parent: Those Seeking Busing Are Not Entitled, White...

South Orange Downtown Asks Township for — Checks...

BurkinaBe in Action Hosted Black History Family Event...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE