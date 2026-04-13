Team of Rivals: Malinowski Campaigns With Mejia Ahead of April 16 Special Election

When former NJ-7 Congressman Tom Malinowski conceded the special election Democratic primary for Nj-11 to Analilia Mejia on Feb. 10, he was not the first rival candidate to endorse Mejia — due to his stated desire to wait until all votes were counted in the close race. Malinowski also focused much of his concession statement on decrying the “dark money” spent by political action committees to influence the race.

But Malinowski has been making up for lost time since then.

Malinowski has been stumping with Mejia ahead of the April 16 special general election (Mejia is facing off against Republican Joe Hathaway and Independent Alan Bond) and filmed a video with her.

“A couple of months ago, Analilia and I were rivals for the Democratic nomination,” said Malinowski in the video (watch below), seated beside Mejia. “Together, we are here united as Democrats in common cause.”

“This election matters,” Mejia added.

“We are in the greatest crisis for our democracy probably in the history of this country,” said Malinowski. “And whatever small differences might divide Democrats as a party, are absolutely insignificant compared to the issues that divide us and all patriotic Americans from Donald Trump.”

Malinowski, who moved to South Orange recently, continued, “This is a chance to send a good, strong Democrat to Washington to make our task of taking back the House that much easier.”

“Yes, exactly,” replied Mejia. “Early voting has already started. It goes on through April 14, and election day is on a Thursday, on April 16. And together, we’re counting on you to go out and vote.”

RELATED: Populism Push: Analilia Mejia Navigates NJ-11 Campaign After Stunning Primary Victory

RELATED: Practical Leadership: Republican Joe Hathaway Aims to Flip the Seat in NJ-11 Special Election

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