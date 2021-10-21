Third & Final South Orange-Maplewood BOE Candidates Forum, Hosted by Coalition on Race, Is Oct 26

From the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

Join the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race on Tuesday, October 26 at 7:30 PM to hear the SOMA 2021 Board of Education candidates’ views on integration and equity in our schools. Topics may include:

Persistent lack of diversity in teaching staff;

Segregation within classes at the middle and high schools;

More robust access to vocational/technical opportunities for CHS students;

Broader representation of minority groups in curricula

All candidates will participate “live” to answer questions posed by the Schools Committee of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, and additional questions may be taken from the participating audience, as time permits.

Register in advance for this free Zoom event at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuceyvrj4pH9U1YJm6wImwxWcAjm-5W_mU