ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

Third & Final South Orange-Maplewood BOE Candidates Forum, Hosted by Coalition on Race, Is Oct 26

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

Join the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race on Tuesday, October 26 at 7:30 PM to hear the SOMA 2021 Board of Education candidates’ views on integration and equity in our schools. Topics may include:

  • Persistent lack of diversity in teaching staff;
  • Segregation within classes at the middle and high schools;
  • More robust access to vocational/technical opportunities for CHS students;
  • Broader representation of minority groups in curricula

All candidates will participate “live” to answer questions posed by the Schools Committee of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, and additional questions may be taken from the participating audience, as time permits.

Register in advance for this free Zoom event at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuceyvrj4pH9U1YJm6wImwxWcAjm-5W_mU

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Lawyer Presents Email & Drawing as New Evidence...

‘Demoralized’ Teachers Claim ‘Disrespect’ from SOMSD as Contract...

The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour to...

Dueling Pianos: A Virtual Musical Fundraiser for the...

The Achieve Foundation Announces Fall 2021 Education Grant...

Anti-Semitic & Islamophobic Online Comments Condemned by School...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE