Three Candidates File to Run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

by The Village Green
Three candidates have filed to run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. Election day is Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Terms are for three years; winning candidates will be sworn in in January 2024.

Each year, three seats on the 9-person governing body of the South Orange-Maplewood School District are up for election.

Incumbents Johanna Wright, Elissa Malespina and Courtney Winkfield opted not to run again.

Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer are running together on a ticket.

Meyer, a South Orange resident, previously ran for BOE in 2022 with running mate Ritu Pancholy, losing to Nubia Wilson, Regina Eckert and Bill Gifford. Meyer has since become a fixture at BOE meetings, often speaking on behalf of the Special Education Parents Advisory Committee (SEPAC) during public comments.

Meyer and Sackett-Gable also both expressed interest in filing a vacant seat created by the resignation of Susan Bergin earlier this year. The BOE selected Johanna Wright, who had previously served on the board for 9 years, to fill the vacancy. Sackett-Gable is a Maplewood native, former Seth Boyden teacher and recent Co-President of Presidents’ Council.

 

 

 

