Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2023 BOE Candidates on Busing and Transportation

Five community members are running for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this year.

The election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony (Tony) Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7.

As we have done for past BOE elections, Village Green put together four questions for candidates on different topics of interest in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. We suggested that candidates keep answers no shorter than 150 words and no longer than 400, and that candidates answer individually as opposed to as a ticket (those were suggestions and not requirements.)

We are publishing each response in full, and unedited.

The questions were about:

Busing and transportation The Fergus report and deleveling The Intentional Integration Initiative (III) and an SES-neutral (social and economic status) transfer portal The management of the Long-Range Facilities Plan.

Here are the candidates’ responses to the question about busing and transportation. We will publish responses to the other questions in the coming days.

BUSING/TRANSPORTATION

With the very rocky rollout of expanded busing this fall, what would you do as a BOE member to ensure better transportation delivery and communication in future? Does the Board of School Estimate (BOSE) need to approve more funding for busing? Should tiered routes be abandoned? Do you think it is possible for the district to bring transportation back in house (where the district did tiered routes successfully in the past)?

Jeffrey Bennett:

My children and I have been personally hit hard by this district’s failure in transportation.

On the board I’ll approach the fiasco of late busses intensely, creatively, and pragmatically, and with a mentality that lateness is the highest-profile transportation problem right now, but extremely long bus routes that may pick kids up at 7:00 AM or drop them off at 4:15 and the non-provision of bussing to distantly-placed kids who are just under the distance thresholds must be addressed too.

We need common sense solutions, policy reform, and not just throwing blame at the bus companies who aren’t the ones who design our routes or who determine how many busses we use.

A simple start is to ensure that we have more data on ridership. When the district asks families to apply for a bus pass, it should ask if the children will be one-way riders or infrequent riders. If we simply had that data, we could know how many daily riders there would typically be and do better route planning, plus allow more kids to ride who are just under the distance threshold to ride to their school.

But accurate information is just a start because we also need to have a student distribution pattern that makes bussing, without epic looping bus rides all over SOMA, feasible.

A reality of the III’s distribution of students is that it creates a huge number of transportation dyads of distinct neighborhood-to-school trips, probably almost 30 with the Bolden kindergarten. The problem for bussing isn’t just the sheer number, but that sometimes a neighborhood will only have 1-3 kids per grade who are assigned to a school and the district can’t justify a bus just for them, so the bus ride ends up as a multi-neighborhood circuitous odyssey.. Those isolated placements don’t live near other kids going to the same school, so bus routes transporting them must be long and meandering. It is a huge analytical mistake to think of isolated placements as only a problem for the students themselves (which it also is) because these students share a bus ride with other children, and that whole bus route is more likely to be late. If dozens of kids on a bus are late to school, it’s a problem for the whole school, since classes can’t properly start on time.

A pragmatic, if long-term, solution is that the administrators and transportation department analyze the III lottery’s placement pattern to see which neighborhood-to-school dyads have only 1-3 kids and reassign those students, pre-notification, to other schools, while maintaining demographic balance. Denser student placement would mean bus rides would be more direct, would have more children per stop, and would be more punctual.

Allowing waitlist transfers and school switches between students of the same SES tier would also facilitate better transportation since we would have simply fewer students to bus.

But we also have to ensure we have enough busses for elementary school transportation.

One way to achieve this is to be more strategic with PreK placement.

PreK bussing was little discussed when bussing was expanded last year, but it appears PreK bussing has routes with low ridership because PreK schools have as few as 10-20 kids, hence only a handful of children will be bus-eligible. PreK bussing must be continued, but when we are incapable of reliable K-5 transportation, we must make adjustments with PreK placement to use limited busses as efficiently as possible. Since the cost of a bus route is $65,000 per year and we have other budget obligations, I do not think PreK bus routes with 1-3 kids can be justified. To continue PreK bussing, we should consider PreK placement practices and attempt PreK and K-5 combined busses so that bussing is viable in an era of a bus driver shortage.

There are a few bus routes to 8:53-start schools that are late due to the earlier tier also being late, but a system-wide abandonment of route tiering is not a solution. Single-route busses would literally double our elementary school general ed bussing costs. When there are bus routes to 8:53-start schools that are late because the earlier tier is late we must address why the tiers to 7:58-start schools are late in the first place. To blame it on tiering misses the fact that the lateness of early-start busses isn’t acceptable either.

Also, by blaming the mess on bus tiering Dr. Taylor is implicitly revealing the existence of extremely long bus rides. If bus lateness is caused by bus tiering, then Taylor is saying “55 minutes isn’t enough,” because there now is a 55 minute gap in start times between the elementary schools. If Taylor is factually correct that 55 minutes isn’t enough, think about what that means for the kids who are picked up first: 55 minutes on a bus, every day, twice a day. Having hour-long bus treks is a separate problem that we need to fix.

I support bringing some bussing in-house to have more control over routes and to have more stability in staffing, to better serve students with special needs, and better do field trips and sports.

Finally, we need to address the other bussing problems too, like creating a process for granting bus seats to children just under the distance threshold if they’ll walk to an existing bus stop on a route with spare capacity.

Tony Mazzocchi:

First, it’s important that the community understand that the BOE does not control the day-to-day management of transportation and communication. This is the Superintendent’s role as the district’s operational leader. I agree with Jeff that blaming our vendors is a mistaken understanding of the problems, since the vendors are not to blame for long, meandering routes that must pick up students who live miles apart from each other and that these routes may take up to an hour and pick children up at 7:00 AM. It is not our vendors’ fault that the district cannot inform parents of route changes. The responsibility for success rests with the architect of the whole placement and busing system — our Superintendent. As a community member evaluating the Superintendent’s work, I believe he often takes the easiest path to implementation of multi-layered issues.

Transportation is a complex issue where multiple individual pieces are dependent on each other for success. My prior experience on the BOE would bring a lot to the table. As a prior chair of the Finance, Facilities, and Technology committee and a seasoned academic administrator myself, I have paid close attention to the holistic nature of this issue – busing is tethered to the III, which is tethered to finance, which is tethered to personnel, etc. I would encourage the Superintendent to take a holistic view of solutioning instead of reacting to each new transportation crisis that is created.

For example, looking at placement with consideration of the transportation impact, thereby reducing long and complicated bus routes. Best practice dictates exploration of neighborhood groupings to reduce the number of “out-of-the-way” individual child pickups that are happening now. I would advise administration to evaluate and re-evaluate choices around tiered bussing. Abandoning tiered routes altogether will skyrocket costs beyond our capability – we must maintain them, but that’s not to say efficiencies can’t be found, as you can read in our platform on our website.

Jeff Bennett has done a tremendous amount of analysis on our bussing issues. If elected, Jeff and I will ensure that the Administration is putting forth the same amount of analytical rigor that Jeff has in evaluating this issue. That includes the budget as well. I do not believe it is prudent to go back to the BOSE unless the BOE is fully confident that the increased taxes we are collecting from taxpayers have been responsibly spent and exhausted. For example, the BOE needs to understand if all current buses are running at max capacity or if the buses can accommodate additional students, perhaps just under the mileage threshold.

Insourcing provides a lot of necessary services for our students, controls year-over-year expenses with outsourcing, and saves on legal fees from potential lawsuits. Bringing back everything in-house is perhaps possible, but difficult. It would require a huge upfront capital outlay to rebuy our lost buses (which could take a long time due to the supply chain, etc.). Administration should be asked to do a cost/benefit analysis of building back up to a hybrid model with some buses and drivers in-house as a measure of due diligence.

Lastly, with regard to communication, Jeff and I would hold the Superintendent accountable for delivering consistent monthly updates on transportation during the BOE meeting, as the current board is doing. We would also ask him to roll up his sleeves and get more deeply engaged with all aspects of implementation including vetting communication to district parents and staff to enhance quality control around what is being communicated and to mitigate mistakes. However, all of these are short term solutions. The best way to address transportation is to bring in an operational leader for this district who can implement critical initiatives without the harm to students and families we are seeing now. Otherwise, we’ll be picking up the pieces for another three years of implementation and alienating the community along the way.

Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer:

Our district’s chronic and ongoing transportation failures — eight whole weeks into the school year — are completely unacceptable. Getting kids to school on time should be the bare minimum; fixing this issue should be a top priority for the district and the Board.

As members of the BOE, we’d immediately conduct a comprehensive post-mortem review to understand exactly what went wrong here and develop a plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Without knowing all the details, we can’t say for sure what solutions make the most sense. But factors we’d examine and consider include:

Business office structure — Does the business office have the staffing or expertise necessary to manage these operations?

— Does the business office have the staffing or expertise necessary to manage these operations? Communication policy — Why didn’t our massive new investment in transportation include GPS tracking and logging, direct district communication with bus drivers, and a plan for prompt, coordinated, and clear updates to parents? What’s preventing us from implementing those solutions?

— Why didn’t our massive new investment in transportation include GPS tracking and logging, direct district communication with bus drivers, and a plan for prompt, coordinated, and clear updates to parents? What’s preventing us from implementing those solutions? Vendor evaluation — Are there other vendors we can use? Is this vendor model the right approach?

— Are there other vendors we can use? Is this vendor model the right approach? Funding and resources — Was this transportation plan adequately funded to meet its goal? We want to see from the district the financial and operational assumptions underlying the modified proposal that was presented to the BOSE and whether there are modifications to the plan that could more effectively use these dollars for efficient transportation.

On the note of additional funding, we would consider the possibility as a short-term, necessary stop-gap if this problem persists to the beginning of our term. Even in that case, we wouldn’t approve additional funding until we had a clear understanding of what’s going on and have ruled out alternative options. However, long-term our goal is clarity first, to diagnose the issues and generate the appropriate solutions and potential funding needed to ensure that we can provide logistically sound transportation for those who qualify in our district.