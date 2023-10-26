Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2023 BOE Candidates on Integration Plan, Transfer Portal

Five community members are running for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this year.

The election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony (Tony) Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7.

As we have done for past BOE elections, Village Green put together four questions for candidates on different topics of interest in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. We suggested that candidates keep answers no shorter than 150 words and no longer than 400, and that candidates answer individually as opposed to as a ticket (those were suggestions and not requirements.)

We are publishing each response in full, and unedited.

The questions were about:

Busing and transportation The Fergus report and deleveling The Intentional Integration Initiative (III) and an SES-neutral (social and economic status) transfer portal The management of the Long-Range Facilities Plan.

Here are the candidates’ responses to the question about the III and the SES transfer portal. We published responses to busing and transportation here, and the Fergus Report and deleveling here. We will publish responses to the Long Range Facilities Plan shortly.

Read our coverage on the III and the SES transfer portal here.

Read all of Village Green’s election coverage here.

INTENTIONAL INTEGRATION PLAN & SES TRANSFER PORTAL

The Intentional Integration Initiative is now in its third year and appears to enjoy widespread community support as a moral imperative. However, community members have had questions about how the algorithm is being applied. Also, the BOE is currently working on a policy to support a social economic status (SES)-neutral transfer portal. What are your thoughts on how to move forward with the III? Does it need to be evaluated and tweaked? Or do any changes risk eroding its effectiveness in balancing the district’s elementary and middle schools? As a BOE member, how would you work to ensure that the III is successful, sustainable and effective?

Tony Mazzocchi:

I believe that, after three years, the Administration needs to do a due diligence review of the III formula and make responsible updates that maintain our desire for integrated school buildings.

I also believe that transfers and other thoughtfully explored “tweaks” to the III does not “undermine” the initiative – it shows empathy and a willingness to do the work on behalf of all students.

As a member of the BOE from 2018 to 2020, I voted in full support of the III, as I believe deeply in the work we must do in this regard. But I must end my answer in the same way as my others, because it absolutely applies here, as well: I would hold the Superintendent accountable for delivering consistent monthly updates, and insist on deep engagement with all stakeholders. I believe that ship has sailed with the current Superintendent, and it’s time to make a change.

Jeffrey Bennett:

I’m emphatically for transfer processes that would maintain SES balance between the elementary schools. Transfers aren’t something that “undermines” the III, but something that enhances it, makes it human, and makes it sustainable. Other districts with integration plans like Montclair, Cambridge, and Berkeley overtly allow transfers, promote the process, and even make waitlist status automatic.

There are actually two socioeconomically-balanced transfer processes I support. The first is a “waitlist” transfer process where students can transfer-into a preferred school when students of their socioeconomic tier dis-enroll, even before kindergarten begins. The second would be “like-for-like” transfers, which would be between students of the same socioeconomic tier who want to attend each other’s school. The point of our integration plan should not be stress for stress’s sake, so if families are dissatisfied with their placement and there are families of the same tier who would gladly swap with them, we should enable that.

It is a risk that more middle- and high-SES students would be able to use “like for like” transfers, but waitlist transfers would be at least as accessible to low-SES students because low-SES students have higher mobility.

Something else that would socioeconomically balance out a transfer process is an “extraordinary circumstances” hardship transfer process. This would be something used much more rarely, but in situations where the parent or parents say their school’s start-time or location makes it impossible for them to keep their job or for their children to safely travel to work. I believe integration is a moral good and always supported an integration plan, but we cannot make parents lose their jobs or endanger children. Again, Berkeley unambiguously has a process allowing this.

Given the total mess with transportation, expediency requires some voluntary transfer invitations for students in isolated placements.

Considering other changes to the Intentional Integration Initiative involves a difficult balance between choosing between a policy that might be better once it’s fully implemented, but which might have a rocky transition getting to full implementation.

I was originally a supporter of Controlled Choice, where parents would rank the schools they wanted their children to attend and then the children would be placed according to parental preference and their random lottery number. Controlled Choice would use the same +-5% seat control that we currently use, so the allegation that it would be segregative is unfounded. Even if the only difference between our elementary schools is the start-time, schedule is critically important to at least some parents, and I think it’s absurd that families who need a 7:58 start are sent to 8:53 start-schools and families who need 8:53 are sent to 7:58 start-time schools.

Unfortunately, at this point in 2023, after three years of school assignment made with the “Proximity Assumption,” I do not think we can adopt Controlled Choice for the elementary schools. It would be disruptive and the placement distribution might be different from the Proximity Assumption distribution, thereby creating a tricky multiyear transition. For 6th grade Controlled Choice should be possible, but not K-5.

Nonetheless, there are elementary families whose preference is based on start-time, not proximity. If elected, I would have us include a III survey question to learn how many families there are whose preference is for a certain start-time, not necessarily the closest school. Knowing this basic preference might allow policy reforms so that our III is more sensitive to different work schedule needs within the model we adopted in 2020.

As a closing, I can only write this answer in October 2023. I do not know what will happen with the SOMSD budget, bussing prices, and the bus driver shortage. There are circumstances beyond our control, like a recession that depletes state aid, spiking cost of diesel fuel, and how many people want to be bus drivers. Future demographic change may also suggest modifications. Worsening academic results by children with distant placements would also require reform. If reality changes, we need to have the intellectual flexibility to change as well and not seek to “faithfully implement” the version of the III passed in 2020, as if it were somehow holy writ, and not just an ordinary policy crafted under some mistaken assumptions.

Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer:

Our district is grappling with and working to address systems, structures, and policies that have allowed for many students to excel, while others, particularly our Black and Latinx students, persistently do not. We are currently in our third year of implementation of the III, which has enjoyed a broad base of support, as do the recommendations from the Fergus Report. We know that integrating our district is critically important, legally mandated, and long overdue. We’re committed to supporting the III, and making sure that it’s successful, sustainable, and effective. That requires closely tracking outcomes, and making expert-informed changes if necessary.

However, we understand that the III has not been without its challenges. Families who expected a neighborhood school have had to adjust to a model of enrollment where our “neighborhood” has been broadened to our entire community. While the III algorithm takes into account placing students in the closest school with space for their socio-economic status, that has resulted in some students traveling across town for school. As we noted at the Community Coalition on Race forum last month, this presents its challenges but also creates opportunities for meaningful integration. Prior to the III it would be unusual to see kids from, for instance, the distant Newstead and Lightning Brook neighborhoods making friendships, whereas now this is happening on a regular basis.

We are keenly aware that these shifts will inevitably cause discomfort, which may be articulated as a loss by some, we must continually ground ourselves in community values and persist together as we grow. We agree the III should be continually reviewed both to ensure that our primary objectives are being accomplished, and to consider changes that meet all of the district’s priorities while accommodating the practical realities within our community.

We’ll rely upon and carefully consider Dr. Alves’s recommendations with regard to any possible changes to the III, such as opportunities for waitlists or transfer, but always with an emphasis on ensuring that our obligation to reflect the diversity of our community in each of our schools is not diminished.