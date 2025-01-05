Don’t Let Recent Rain Fool You, South Orange & Maplewood Are Still in Drought Warning

Although the record-low rainfall and the high number of wildfires experienced last fall have abated, South Orange and Maplewood — and all of New Jersey — are still recovering from the driest condition experienced by the state in the past 120 years.

That means that the drought warning declared by Gov. Phil Murphy last November still stands, and residents are still asked to abide by mandatory restrictions.

A spokesperson for New Jersey American Water told The Village Green recently, “The NJ Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Supply Status is still at the ‘Warning’ level. As such, New Jersey American Water customers remain under a mandatory conservation notice and are being urged to conserve water.”

Residents can get up-to-date drought information from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection here: https://dep.nj.gov/drought/

The mandatory water restrictions are:

Stop outdoor watering : Pause all outdoor watering until spring.

: Pause all outdoor watering until spring. Winterize irrigation : Turn off and drain sprinkler systems, outdoor spigots, and hoses.

: Turn off and drain sprinkler systems, outdoor spigots, and hoses. Conserve indoors : Conserve water as much as possible indoors.

: Conserve water as much as possible indoors. Use less water : Use water-saving shower heads and faucet aerators. Run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full.

: Use water-saving shower heads and faucet aerators. Run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full. Check for leaks : Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks.

: Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks. Use a rain barrel : Use a rain barrel to capture water from a downspout.

: Use a rain barrel to capture water from a downspout. Use soaker hoses or drip irrigation : Use soaker hoses or drip irrigation.

: Use soaker hoses or drip irrigation. Use a commercial car wash : Use a commercial car wash that recycles water.

: Use a commercial car wash that recycles water. Sweep instead of spraying: Use a broom instead of a hose or pressure washer to clear leaves and debris from sidewalks or pavement.

During the December 2024 Maplewood Public Safety Committee meeting, Township Administrator Patrick Wherry reported, “We’re still under water restriction and we are in continuous contact with New Jersey American Water.”

He added, “Because the drought we had was so long and the reservoirs and aquifers were so low, we will likely be under water restrictions for some time until significant, significant rainfall.”

Wherry noted, however, that the state had lifted the burn ban.