2025 Maplewood Chili Cookoff Raised $26K+ for Hunger Relief

From the Maplewood Chili Cookoff:

Because of the generous support of the sponsors who funded the cookoff and the volunteers who gave their time to make it possible, all of our event proceeds are going directly to the MEND food pantry network.

Please make an effort to support the businesses that have supported us:

Thanks to the generous support of lead sponsors The Elizabeth Winterbottom Team, The GenWealth Group, and Weekday School, plus additional sponsorship from The Able Baker, the South Mountain YMCA, Pollock Properties Group, MSO Homes, BCB Bank, Java’s Compost, Toth Electric, and Kitchen Table, we’re able to donate all event proceeds directly to the MEND hunger relief network.

Thank you to presenting partners Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture.

Also, a huge thank you also to our amazing house band Reckon So!

400 voters dug into 38 toothsome chilis. Meet the Winners!

Meat category:

1st Place: Austin Chili Limits, #14 (James McDuffee & Jen Grady)

2nd: Herb & Marc’s Smoked Brisket, #5 (Herb Grice & Marc Dennison)

3rd: Maneater, #20 (Gene Mollica & Dael Oates)

4th: The Eagles Smoked the Chiefs, #7 (Jeff Wolfe)

5th: Chile de Cordero #25 (Brendan Cunningham)

Veggie category:

1st Place: Come Catch A Vibe Part 3, Chili F (Jermain Hatcher)

2nd: Silence of the Yams, Chili B (Michael Schwartz & Rob Liano)

3rd: Yamalamading-dong, Chili E (Matthew Trokenheim)

Kids Category winner:

1st Place: Wonderful White Bean (Mila and Norah Rodgers)

2nd: McCrackaTarry (Ali McCracken & Lucas Tarry)

Chef’s choice award:

Chef’s favorite: Jarron Smith, Sweet, Spicy, Smoky (Chili #28)

Most Creative: Wonderful White Bean (Mila and Norah Rodgers)

Keep an eye out for our trophy’s return to the lobby of Maplewood town hall with the winners’ names on it in the coming weeks!

SEE YOU FEB 22, 2026!!!