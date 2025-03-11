Anthony Bourdain’s Assistant to Discuss Memoir at Words Bookstore March 20

From Words Bookstore:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore is excited to host New York Times bestselling author Laurie Woolever at the store on Thursday, March 20, 20205 at 7:30 PM. Laurie will be discussing her highly anticipated memoir “Care and Feeding” with local food professional Olivia Mack McCool.

“Care and Feeding” is a deeply personal and unflinching account of Laurie’s time as an assistant to two towering figures in the food world – Mario Batali and Anthony Bourdain, the beloved yet complex television icon and writer. In this moving, hilarious and insightful memoir , Laurie traces her path from a small-town childhood to working at revered restaurants and food publications, alternately bolstered and overshadowed by two of the most powerful men in the business.

As the food world careens toward an overdue reckoning and Laurie’s mentors face their own high-profile descents, she is confronted with the questions of where she belongs and how to hold on to the parts of her life’s work that she truly values: care and feeding.

Laurie Woolever is a writer and editor who spent nearly a decade assisting Anthony Bourdain, with whom she co-authored the cookbook Appetites and World Travel. She has written about food and travel for the New York Times, GQ, Food & Wine and others and has worked as an editor for Cuisinaire and Wine Spectator. She is also the New York Times bestselling author of Bourdain:The Definitive Oral Biography.

Olivia Mack McCool is the owner of the local meal delivery service Olivia’s for the South Orange/Maplewood communities. Her many years as a food stylist were spent on set making food and drink look camera-ready for the likes of Grey Goose, Bon Appetit and McDonalds. Her recipes have been featured in publications such as Food 52 and The Kitchn.

This event is free and open to the public with no prior registration required to attend. Event host [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue right in the heart of downtown Maplewood.