South Orange Farmers Market Opens Wednesday, June 4

From South Orange Downtown:

The South Orange Farmers Market returns for its 34th season on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with new hours for 2025: 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The market will feature Jersey Fresh produce, pickles and olives, fresh bread, kettle corn, baked goods, sweet treats, and a variety of grab-and-go meal options—perfect for convenient midweek shopping every Wednesday through October 29, rain or shine, in the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan Street) across from the NJ Transit station.

Shoppers will also find a small selection of rotating vendors selling body care items, crystals, clothing, accessories, and other giftable goods. “The Farmers Market is a weekly favorite for many in our community,” said Lisa Szulewski, Events and Marketing Coordinator for South Orange Downtown and Market Manager. “We’re excited to welcome this season’s vendors to the heart of downtown and aim to draw more people into the area to shop, dine, and experience all that South Orange has to offer.”

In addition to weekly shopping, the market will host special programming throughout the season, including giveaways, pop-up experiences, and family-friendly events like storytime with the South Orange Public Library.

To view the latest vendor lineup and market event schedule, visit www.southorangedowntown.org/farmers-market-2025. For weekly highlights and announcements, follow @southorangedowntown on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.