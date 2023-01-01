Health & WellnessMaplewoodSponsored

TheCannaBossLady to Host Full Moon Ritual on Friday, January 6

by TheCannaBossLady
written by TheCannaBossLady
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From TheCannaBossLady:

Happy 2023! New Year; New You

Let’s take this incredible opportunity to align with the universe’s rhythm and make space to celebrate a magical Full Moon! 

Let go of 2022 crap that no longer serves you, and set new intentions for 2023.

Join us in a guided reiki meditation & Tibetan sound bowls with Intuitive Healer, Sasha Green @peggypardon

Cleanse with crystals, candles, and sage smudge with Jill Cohen @thecannabosslady & @NerissaTutiven_

Tarot readings by Mademoiselle Drouhet @alexandra_drooay

Enjoy CBD Purification Tea @Hightea and Israeli food from @ChutzpahKitchen.

To be green, please bring your own water bottle.

Bring a blanket/Yoga mat, Journal, and Crystals (if you have them).

Please RSVP here by Jan. 5th

Jan 6th at 6:30pm

@Meusshop Loft

104 Baker Street

Maplewood, NJ

#2023 #Tibetan #Intentions #NewYear #Meusshop #FullMoon #cancer #january #cleanse #letgo #crystals #journaling

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Deborah Engel: ‘Proud Part of History as Women...

In Memoriam: Those We Lost in South Orange-Maplewood...

Race the One-Mile (SOMA) Fox to Welcome 2023;...

Village Green 2022: The Stories that Captured Your...

South Orange-Maplewood Respond to ‘This Was a Change...

Drop in Black Population in SOMA ‘Significant’ But...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE