TheCannaBossLady to Host Full Moon Ritual on Friday, January 6

From TheCannaBossLady:
Happy 2023! New Year; New You
Let’s take this incredible opportunity to align with the universe’s rhythm and make space to celebrate a magical Full Moon!
Let go of 2022 crap that no longer serves you, and set new intentions for 2023.
Join us in a guided reiki meditation & Tibetan sound bowls with Intuitive Healer, Sasha Green @peggypardon
Cleanse with crystals, candles, and sage smudge with Jill Cohen @thecannabosslady & @NerissaTutiven_
Tarot readings by Mademoiselle Drouhet @alexandra_drooay
Enjoy CBD Purification Tea @Hightea and Israeli food from @ChutzpahKitchen.
To be green, please bring your own water bottle.
Bring a blanket/Yoga mat, Journal, and Crystals (if you have them).
Please RSVP here by Jan. 5th
Jan 6th at 6:30pm
@Meusshop Loft
104 Baker Street
Maplewood, NJ
