TheCannaBossLady to Host Full Moon Ritual on Friday, January 6

From TheCannaBossLady:

Happy 2023! New Year; New You

Let’s take this incredible opportunity to align with the universe’s rhythm and make space to celebrate a magical Full Moon!

Let go of 2022 crap that no longer serves you, and set new intentions for 2023.

Join us in a guided reiki meditation & Tibetan sound bowls with Intuitive Healer, Sasha Green @peggypardon

Cleanse with crystals, candles, and sage smudge with Jill Cohen @thecannabosslady & @NerissaTutiven_

Tarot readings by Mademoiselle Drouhet @alexandra_drooay

Enjoy CBD Purification Tea @Hightea and Israeli food from @ChutzpahKitchen.

To be green, please bring your own water bottle.

Bring a blanket/Yoga mat, Journal, and Crystals (if you have them).

Please RSVP here by Jan. 5th

Jan 6th at 6:30pm

@Meusshop Loft

104 Baker Street

Maplewood, NJ

